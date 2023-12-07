GigaOm Recognizes Check Point Software as a Leader in Inaugural Radar for Cloud Network Security Report

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, today announced its position as a leading vendor in GigaOm’s inaugural Radar for Cloud Network Security. The report acknowledges the advanced threat prevention and network security offered by Check Point CloudGuard Cloud Network Security, which delivers enhanced security measures, preventing cloud threats and bolstering confidence for businesses transitioning their workloads to the cloud.

“For three decades we have been experts in network security--helping our customers as they move to the cloud with top-notch threat prevention and cloud native application protection,” said TJ Gonen, VP Cloud Security at Check Point Software. “We’re proud to be recognized as the Leader in GigaOm’s first network security report for our industry-leading cloud network security capabilities for public, private, and hybrid-clouds.”

GigaOm delves deep into the technical capabilities of vendors, outlining the boundaries of the market landscape and assessing their potential impact on business. Notably, the report underscores the crucial role that the network plays as the entry point for attackers and stresses the importance of it serving as the first line of defense. “Check Point is one of the only vendors featured in this Radar that delivers on all the capabilities described in the report. Their platform can provide true end-to-end network security for cloud environments,” said Andrew Green, networking, and security research analyst at GigaOm.

As cloud technologies become increasingly ubiquitous, it is critical for organizations to prioritize the security of their cloud infrastructure. With cyberattacks more prevalent than ever, Check Point's 2023 Cloud Security Report highlights the ongoing concerns regarding cloud security, with 76% of respondents expressing extreme or significant concern on the subject. Companies depend on their security provider’s solutions to secure their cloud environments expertly and efficiently, and this report acknowledges Check Point's cloud solutions for providing dependable security across all cloud environments-whether hybrid, public, or private, with unified security management for on-premises networks.

Check Point received top scores for the overall evaluation, as well as for the metrics of Extensibility and Interoperability, Ease of Use, DevSecOps Suitability and Partner Ecosystem. View a copy of the GigaOm Radar for Cloud Network Security here.

For more information on CloudGuard for Cloud Network Security visit:

https://www.checkpoint.com/cloudguard/cloud-network-security/

Follow Check Point Software via:

X (Formerly known as Twitter): https://www.twitter.com/checkpointsw

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/checkpointsoftware

Blog: https://blog.checkpoint.com

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/CPGlobal

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/check-point-software-technologies

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. ( www.checkpoint.com ) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to corporate enterprises and governments globally. Check Point Infinity’s portfolio of solutions protects enterprises and public organizations from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware, and other threats. Infinity comprises four core pillars delivering uncompromised security and generation V threat prevention across enterprise environments: Check Point Harmony, for remote users; Check Point CloudGuard, to automatically secure clouds; Check Point Quantum, to protect network perimeters and datacenters, all controlled by the industry’s most comprehensive, intuitive unified security management; and Check Point Horizon, a prevention-first security operations suite. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.