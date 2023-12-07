AMC Selects AppFolio as Technology Partner to Drive Future Expansion

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF), the technology leader powering the future of the real estate industry, today announced that it recently welcomed property management firm Advanced Management Company (AMC) to its growing roster of customers using AppFolio Property Manager Plus. This partnership underscores AppFolio’s commitment to building innovative, customizable solutions for large property management firms.



AMC selected AppFolio due to its comprehensive property management solution, which includes AppFolio Realm , and its suite of AI solutions that covers Realm-X , a conversational interface powered by Generative AI for the real estate industry. These innovations, coupled with advanced insights, reporting tools, and user-friendly dashboards, offer high-growth, large-scale property management firms the reliability and efficiency necessary for smooth, strategic portfolio management.

“Integrating thousands of rental units on a new platform is a monumental task, but AppFolio’s onboarding team gave us around-the-clock support — an indicator of the first-class customer service and technical prowess that the company provides,” said AMC President Danielle McCarthy. “We see great potential in the company’s current offerings, as well as in their constant commitment to innovation and view this partnership as a real investment in our future. With AppFolio as our partner, we are confident that we have the tools and infrastructure to manage and scale our property portfolio effectively.”

According to a recent AppFolio survey , the number one challenge for property managers in 2023 was driving an efficient and profitable operation, and having access to the right tools and technology is a key part of this. An overwhelming 88% of property managers agreed that technology makes their jobs easier, yet nearly one-third reported they are dissatisfied with the current technology available to them — underscoring why robust, innovative property management solutions that increase operational efficiency are critical for unlocking opportunities for both top and bottom-line growth.

This year, AppFolio introduced notable technological advancements that meet the evolving needs of large property management firms, including new leasing productivity tools and new AppFolio Stack™ partners in addition to AppFolio Realm-X.

“We are thrilled to welcome AMC to the AppFolio family,” said McLure Foote, Senior Vice President of Sales at AppFolio. “We look forward to strategically partnering with the AMC team and helping them drive ongoing business growth, operational excellence at scale, and delighting their employees and residents."

For more information on product and integration availability, please visit https://www.appfolio.com .

About AMC

AMC is a subsidiary of Advanced Real Estate Services, INC., a Real Estate investment company founded in 1982 by Richard Julian and Frank Holloway. AMC currently maintains and operates over 11,000 multifamily units in Southern California. Find out more about careers, apartments for rent or investments at amcliving.com.

About AppFolio, Inc.

AppFolio is the technology leader powering the future of the real estate industry. Our innovative platform and trusted partnership enable our customers to connect communities, increase operational efficiency, and grow their business. For more information about AppFolio, visit appfolio.com.