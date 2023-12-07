CasinoJan Announces the Launch of its New Website in Singapore

Paphos, Cyprus, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Previously focused only on the Norwegian online casino industry, casinojan.com is excited to announce the launch of its new website in Singapore that is designed to help as many Singaporeans as possible enjoy gambling as entertainment and to become the largest gambling portal in the Singaporean market.

From digital slots to mobile and live casinos, CasinoJan uses its team’s extensive industry knowledge to provide a variety of in-depth, honest, and unbiased articles that extensively cover every aspect of the online casino industry in Singapore.

“It’s no secret that the market for online gambling is difficult to navigate. Not only are there hundreds, if not thousands, of companies to choose from, but there are also complicated rules to adhere to,” said a spokesperson for CasinoJan. “As if that wasn’t enough, many gambling portals fail to keep their sites updated or start with incorrect information. With CasinoJan, we aim to make it both easier and safer to gamble online, whether it’s slots, table games, odds, poker, or bingo.”

Committed to offering visitors to its website the best experience, CasinoJan constantly updates its content, reviews, and payment methods while providing comprehensive opinions from its expert team about online casinos in Singapore.

Additionally, CasinoJan is in the process of further updating and increasing the scope of its website by soon implanting a list of features to benefit its visitors; these include:

A better table that makes it easier for readers to filter and find the gaming sites they want.

A solution for user reviews and user ratings of gaming companies from website visitors.

The opportunity to receive information about bonus offers and new casinos by email.

Video reviews of the most popular gambling sites in Singapore.

CasinoJan invites those interested in learning more about the leading online casinos in Singapore, as well as the best digital slot games and the most lucrative no-deposit bonuses, to visit its website today.

About CasinoJan

CasinoJan is committed to providing visitors with a plethora of informative articles, comparisons, and reviews of the leading online casinos in Singapore to help players find the best website for their specific gameplay needs.

More Information

To learn more about CasinoJan Ltd and the launch of its new website in Singapore, please visit the website at https://casinojan.com/sg/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/casinojan-announces-the-launch-of-its-new-website-in-singapore/