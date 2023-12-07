Personalized Medicine Market to Cross USD 933.19 Billion by 2030 | Exclusive Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The Personalized Medicine Market , as per the SNS Insider report, was valued at approximately USD 541.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to attain USD 933.19 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.05% from 2023 to 2030, according to the forecast period.”

Market Overview

Personalized medicine, also known as precision medicine, is a paradigm shift in healthcare that recognizes the unique genetic makeup, lifestyle, and environmental factors influencing an individual's health. Unlike the traditional one-size-fits-all approach, personalized medicine aims to provide targeted and customized treatments based on the specific characteristics of each patient. It harnesses advanced technologies, such as genomics and proteomics, to unravel the intricate molecular and genetic signatures that contribute to diseases.

Major Players Listed in this Report are:

The key players are GE Healthcare, Illumina, Inc., ASURAGEN, INC., Abbott, Dako A/S, Exact Sciences Corporation, Danaher Corporation (Cepheid, Inc.), Decode Genetics, Inc., QIAGEN, Exagen Inc., Precision Biologics, Celera Diagnostics LLC., Biogen, Genelex, Genentech, Inc., 23andMe, Inc., and Others players

Market Analysis

The personalized medicine market is experiencing robust growth, driven by several key factors. Continuous innovations in genomic technologies, such as next-generation sequencing, have significantly enhanced our ability to decipher the genetic code. This has accelerated the identification of disease-associated genes and paved the way for more targeted and effective treatments. The escalating prevalence of chronic diseases, including cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders, has fueled the demand for personalized medicine. Tailored treatment approaches offer a more effective means of managing these complex and diverse health conditions. The shift towards value-based healthcare, which emphasizes improved patient outcomes and cost-effectiveness, aligns seamlessly with the principles of personalized medicine. By optimizing treatment strategies based on individual patient characteristics, healthcare providers can achieve better outcomes and resource utilization.

Personalized Medicine Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 541.1 Bn Market Size by 2030 US$ 933.19 Bn CAGR CAGR of 7.05% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2019-2021 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Market Dynamics Analysis

“Driven by Advancements in Genomic Technologies and Increasing Focus on Value-Based Healthcare”

The dynamic landscape of the personalized medicine market is propelled by a myriad of drivers, including advancements in genomics and molecular diagnostics, fostering a deeper understanding of individualized patient profiles. The escalating prevalence of chronic diseases, coupled with the demand for more effective and targeted treatment options, stands as a significant driver, pushing the boundaries of personalized medicine research and development. Moreover, the increasing availability of sophisticated technologies, such as next-generation sequencing and bioinformatics tools, contributes to the growth of this market by enabling precise identification of genetic variations and biomarkers. However, amidst these drivers, the personalized medicine sector faces noteworthy restraints and challenges. Regulatory complexities pose a substantial hurdle, as ensuring compliance with evolving standards demands meticulous attention. Additionally, the high costs associated with personalized medicine, encompassing diagnostics and targeted therapies, present a barrier to widespread adoption, limiting accessibility for certain patient populations.

Personalized Medicine Market Key Segmentation:

By Product

Personalized Medicine Diagnostics Genetic Testing DTC Diagnostics Others

Personalized Medicine Therapeutics Pharmaceutical Genomic Medicine Medical Devices



By Application

Oncology

Neurology

Cardiology

Antiviral

Psychiatry

Immunology

Others

By End User

Hospitals and Clinical Care

Diagnostic Companies and Testing Facilities

Academic Research Institutes and Research Laboratories

Contract Research Organizations

Bio and Health Informatics Companies

Others

Key Regional Developments

North America stands at the forefront of the personalized medicine revolution, with the United States leading in research, development, and adoption. The region's robust healthcare infrastructure, coupled with substantial investments in genomics and biotechnology, has fostered an environment conducive to innovation. In Europe, collaborative initiatives and interconnected healthcare systems are driving the integration of personalized medicine into mainstream clinical practice. The European Union's emphasis on cross-border collaborations and information exchange has facilitated large-scale genomic research projects. The Asia-Pacific region is emerging as a key player in the personalized medicine market, driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, and a growing focus on genomics.

Impact of Recession On Personalized Medicine Market Growth

The personalized medicine market, hailed for its potential to revolutionize healthcare by tailoring treatments to individual patients, is not immune to these economic challenges. The personalized medicine field heavily relies on continuous research and development efforts to discover new biomarkers, therapies, and diagnostic tools. The recession has led to a decline in funding for such endeavors, impacting the pace of innovation within the sector. Governments recognizing the potential of personalized medicine in improving healthcare outcomes may introduce initiatives and incentives to spur growth in the sector. Policymakers may play a pivotal role in mitigating the impact of the recession on personalized medicine by fostering a supportive regulatory environment.

Key Takeaway from Personalized Medicine Market Study

The Oncology segment stands at the forefront of personalized medicine, harnessing the power of genomic information to tailor cancer treatments to the unique genetic makeup of each patient. Through the identification of specific genetic mutations and biomarkers, oncologists can prescribe targeted therapies that maximize efficacy while minimizing adverse effects.

The role of Hospitals and Clinical Care in advancing personalized medicine cannot be overstated. Hospitals serve as the epicenter for patient care, diagnosis, and treatment planning. With the integration of personalized medicine into clinical practice, hospitals are becoming hubs of innovation, fostering collaborations between clinicians, geneticists, and researchers.

Recent Developments

Cell Signaling Technology (CST) and Leica Biosystems have joined forces in a strategic partnership. This collaboration is poised to facilitate the development of companion diagnostics, a crucial component in tailoring medical treatments to individual patients.

In a strategic move towards revolutionizing the pharmaceutical landscape, global consulting and professional services firm Accenture has recently announced a significant investment in Ocean Genomics. This collaboration aims to accelerate advancements in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven drug discovery and the development of personalized medicine.

