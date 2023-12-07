LNP023 Emerging Drug Insights and Market Forecasts, 2032: Focus on 7 Major Markets - United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, and Japan

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LNP023 Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about LNP023 for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) in the seven major markets. A detailed picture of the LNP023 for PNH in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the LNP023 for PNH.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the LNP023 market forecast analysis for PNH in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in PNH.



Drug Summary



Iptacopan, or LNP023, is a first-in-class, orally administered, potent, and highly selective factor B inhibitor of the alternative complement pathway. LNP023 is currently in clinical development for PNH and several renal conditions with complement system involvement, including IgA nephropathy, complement 3 glomerulopathies (C3G), atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome, and membranous nephropathy. In PNH, LNP023 acts upstream of the C5 terminal pathway, preventing intravascular hemolysis and extravascular hemolysis. In doing so, LNP023 may have a therapeutic advantage over the current standard of care by targeting the underlying pathophysiology.



Currently, Novartis is conducting multiple clinical studies to evaluate the drug for treating PNH. In the Phase III clinical trial, the efficacy and safety of LNP023 are being evaluated in adult patients with PNH and residual anemia, despite treatment with an intravenous anti-C5 antibody. In another Phase II study, LNP023 is evaluated as monotherapy for anti-C5 naive PNH patients.



LNP023 Analytical Perspective

In-depth LNP023 Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of LNP023 for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2024 to 2032.



LNP023 Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of LNP023 for PNH covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence LNP023 dominance.

Other emerging products for PNH are expected to give tough market competition to LNP023 and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of LNP023 in PNH.

This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of LNP023 from 2024 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the LNP023 in PNH.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. LNP023 Overview in PNH

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. LNP023 Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of LNP023 in PNH

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of LNP023 in the 7MM for PNH

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of LNP023 in the United States for PNH

5.3.2. Market Size of LNP023 in Germany for PNH

5.3.3. Market Size of LNP023 in France for PNH

5.3.4. Market Size of LNP023 in Italy for PNH

5.3.5. Market Size of LNP023 in Spain for PNH

5.3.6. Market Size of LNP023 in the United Kingdom for PNH

5.3.7. Market Size of LNP023 in Japan for PNH



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



