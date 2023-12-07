Heparin Market Size Worth USD 9.46 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global heparin market size was USD 5.58 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Key factors propelling market growth include heightened government support for healthcare infrastructure, a surge in Research & Development (R&D) activities to enhance heparin's therapeutic potential, and minimal side effects. Heparin, a glycosaminoglycan renowned as Unfractionated Heparin (UFH), acts as a crucial anticoagulant (blood thinner) in medical applications. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that around 900,000 individuals in the U.S. suffer from deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism annually.

The escalating prevalence of chronic conditions, including Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs), kidney diseases, and inflammatory disorders, remains a driving force behind market revenue growth. Factors such as overweight, lack of physical activity, poor nutrition, excess alcohol consumption, and smoking contribute to the risk of these chronic conditions. Additionally, the rise in coagulation disorders like Von Willebrand disease, hemophilia, and deep venous thrombosis further fuels market expansion. Continuous monitoring for medical interventions becomes imperative due to the increasing prevalence of these coagulation diseases globally.

Product Insights:

In 2022, the Unfractionated Heparin (UFH) segment dominated the global heparin market, securing the largest revenue share. The prevalence of chronic diseases, demand for whole blood and blood components transfusion, and an aging population contribute to UFH's prominence. UFH, a rapid-acting blood thinner, collaborates with antithrombin to block clot formation efficiently. Despite potential rare risks like Heparin-Induced Thrombocytopenia (HIT), UFH remains preferred for rapid and reversible anticoagulation during major surgeries. Its effectiveness, safety, and affordability, coupled with a short half-life, make UFH a compelling choice, with its anticoagulant effect easily reversible with protamine.

Type Insights:

The heparin calcium segment is anticipated to witness a steady and fast revenue growth rate in the global heparin market. Heparin calcium, a biological product of natural origin, plays a vital role as an ingredient in Heparin, the naturally occurring anticoagulant. Its reversible binding to antithrombin III accelerates the inactivation of coagulation enzymes, thereby fueling its demand globally.

End-Users Insights:

The hospitals segment is poised to hold a significantly large revenue share in the global heparin market during the forecast period. The increasing number of patient admissions, coupled with the use of heparin in surgeries, kidney dialysis, and clinical applications, propels the demand for heparin in hospitals. Acknowledged as an anticoagulant, heparin aids in reducing the clotting ability of blood, preventing harmful clots in blood vessels.

Regional Insights:

In 2022, the North America market emerged as the leader in the global heparin market, securing the largest revenue share. The region's dominance is attributed to the adoption of minimally invasive surgeries and the presence of leading companies fostering partnerships. Heart disease, a major cause of mortality in the U.S., emphasizes the critical role heparin plays in the region's healthcare landscape.

The Asia Pacific market is forecasted to experience the fastest revenue growth rate, driven by an increasing prevalence of cancer, venous thromboembolism, and Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs). Government initiatives and rising healthcare expenditures further contribute to the region's anticipated market growth.

Europe is expected to account for a considerably large revenue share in the global heparin market. The region's usage of heparin in preventing blood clotting during surgeries, kidney dialysis, and blood transfusions underscores its significance in medical applications.



Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 5.58 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 5.5% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 9.46 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Product, type, application, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Russia, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Oceania, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Baxter International Inc., OPOCRIN GROUP, Pfizer Inc., Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, B Braun Melsungen AG, Leo Pharma AS, GLAND PHARMA, Smiths Medical, Novartis AG, and HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global heparin market is fairly fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, and developing, testing, and introducing more effective heparin solutions. Some major players included in the global heparin market report are:

Baxter International Inc. OPOCRIN GROUP Pfizer Inc. Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited B Braun Melsungen AG Leo Pharma AS GLAND PHARMA Smiths Medical Novartis AG



Strategic Development

On 9 June 2020, Gland Pharma Ltd. along with its partners MAIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Athenex Pharmaceutical Division launched a ready to use Bivalirudin injection in US, which is the first on-frozen ready to use bivalirudin 505b (2) NDA approved by the U.S.

On 6 January 2022, Optimvia which is biotechnology company specializing in engineering enzymes and cofactors for the synthesis of complez therapeutic molecules collaborated with Ginko Bioworkds, which is one of the leading horizontal platform for cell programming. Through this collaboration, the companies will improve the manufacturing efficiency of biosynthetic heparin, an essential medicine currently being produced from industrial animal agricultureTop of Form

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global heparin market on the basis of product, type, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Unfractionated Heparin (UFH)

Low Molecular Weight Heparin (LMWH)

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Heparin calcium

Heparin sodium

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Stroke

Vein thromboembolism

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India ASEAN Countries Oceania Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Israel Turkey South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



