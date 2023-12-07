Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market Size Worth USD 994.09 Million in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market is forecasted to be worth USD 994.09 Million by 2032, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The rising cases of robbery in commercial vehicles entail the need for advanced technologies to protect the vehicle. Due to the robberies, the logistics industry frequently suffers massive losses and increased demand for advanced technology to prevent the robberies, which is expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period. Besides, the rapid adoption of IoT and Artificial intelligence in the vehicle to provide improved reliability and security is anticipated to further propel the market growth over the forecast timeframe.

However, it is anticipated that privacy issues and the risk of automotive damage due to the engines' lockdown will restrain the market growth over the forecast timeframe.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome The market size value in 2019 USD 385.0 Million CAGR (2023 - 2032) 7.9% The revenue forecast in 2032 USD 994.09 Million Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019-2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2032 Quantitative units Volume in Tons, Revenue in USD Thousand, and CAGR from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type, Propulsion, Vehicle, and Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; BENELUX; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled Sonic Electronix, Inc., Fleetsmart, Cobra Car Tech. Ltd., OnStar Corporation, Frotcom International, Scania AB, PassTime, EMCO Software, LoJack Corporation, and Tracker Connect (Pty) Ltd., among others Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The market for Remote Vehicle Shutdown is fragmented, with a significant number of large and medium-sized players, which account for a significant global share of the market. The key players of the market are well-equipped with significant manufacturing resources and are also engaged in various research and development activities.

Some of the top players in the Remote Vehicle Shutdown market comprise:

Sonic Electronix, Inc. Fleetsmart Cobra Car Tech. Ltd. OnStar Corporation Frotcom International Scania AB PassTime EMCO Software LoJack Corporation Tracker Connect (Pty) Ltd.



Strategic Development

In June 2023, OnStar Corporation launched a mobile application to provide safety features like emergency advisors, share places with family members, and roadside assistance. This will strengthen OnStar’s position in the U.S and Canada.

In August 2018, LoJack Corporation announced the formation of a joint venture with Salinas Valley Ford Lincoln. With this deal, LoJack will deliver next-generation telematics solutions and expand its footprint in North America.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In January 2019, in partnership with LoJack, Pioneer Electronics Inc. introduced the rDrive, a connected service solution. By allowing improved accessibility, surveillance, location-based services, and in-vehicle Wi-Fi hotspots, rDrive enhances the experience of vehicle ownership and driving. This will enhance LoJack position in the U.S.

Due to the growing integration of IoT, artificial intelligence, and other automation processes in the vehicle, the automatic segment is anticipated to dominate the market with a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecasted period.

Over the forecast timeframe, the petrol segment is expected to dominate the market as petrol is cheaper than diesel, and cars seem to be slightly convenient to purchase and maintain.

Due to the increasing cases of car thievery globally, the passenger car segment is expected to hold the largest market over the forecast period. Due to the increasing robbery cases in logistical vehicles, the commercial vehicle segment is estimated to rise substantially in the forecast timeframe.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market on the basis of type, propulsion, vehicle, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) Automatic Manual

Propulsion Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) Electric Diesel Petrol

Vehicle Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) Commercial Passenger

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



