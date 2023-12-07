Cell Therapy Market to Reach USD 21.69 Billion By 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cell therapy market size was USD 4.77 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period. This surge is fueled by a surge in cell therapy clinical studies, a growing prevalence of chronic conditions, and technological advancements in regenerative medicine.

Key Market Drivers

The escalating number of clinical studies, especially in oncology, is a prime driver of this growth. With an estimated 1.9 million new cancer diagnoses in the U.S. alone in 2022, cell-based therapies are increasingly considered for their potential to replace or regenerate damaged tissues. Regulatory bodies, like the FDA, are actively supporting advanced therapy development, fostering a conducive environment for market expansion.

Innovation and Initiatives

Cutting-edge approaches such as direct cellular reprogramming are gaining popularity due to their effectiveness and security. Clinical studies for advanced therapeutics are on the rise, with notable developments like Bayer AG's inauguration of a Cell Therapy Launch Facility in Berkeley, California, aimed at advancing treatments for Parkinson's Disease.

Challenges and Constraints

Despite the promising outlook, ethical concerns in stem cell research, clinical challenges in therapy development, and high costs associated with cell-based research pose challenges. Strict regulatory guidelines also contribute to the complexity of the market.

Market Segmentation

Cell Type Insights:

Stem cells dominate, holding the largest revenue share in 2022. Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs) play a crucial role, with initiatives like Cedars-Sinai's groundbreaking clinic supported by an USD 8 million grant.

T cells show promise, particularly in treating chronic diseases. FDA approvals for therapies like Breyanzi indicate a trajectory of moderate revenue growth.

Therapy Type Insights:

Autologous therapies lead with significant market share due to advantages like easy availability, lower risk, and affordability. FDA approvals, such as ciltacabtagene autoleucel for multiple myeloma, contribute to the segment's growth.

Allogeneic therapies witness steady growth, addressing the need for stem cell transplantation in treating various blood malignancies. Recent FDA approval of Omisirge underscores the potential in allogeneic treatments.

Application Insights:

Oncology stands out with the fastest revenue growth rate. Increasing cancer prevalence and FDA-approved therapies like Abecma for multiple myeloma contribute to this trajectory.

Musculoskeletal disorders claim the largest revenue share, driven by extensive research aimed at regenerating or repairing injured musculoskeletal tissues.

Regional Insights:

North America dominates the market, fueled by a high prevalence of cancer and musculoskeletal disorders. Collaborative efforts between companies like Immatics and Bristol Myers Squibb further drive research initiatives.

Asia Pacific is poised for the fastest growth, propelled by a large population, increasing health awareness, and government initiatives. Notably, Immuno Adoptive Cell Therapy's CD19-targeted CAR-T cell Therapy product received regulatory approval in India.

Europe secures a considerable market share, driven by increasing cell therapy transplantation procedures and R&D efforts. Noteworthy is RHEACELL's national approval for its cell therapy product AMESANAR.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 4.77 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 16.3% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 21.69 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Cell type, therapy type, technology, application, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., NuVasive, Inc., Kolon TissueGene, Inc., Mesoblast Ltd., Medipost Co., Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc., Novartis AG, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Tegoscience, Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited., Bluebird bio, Inc., Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Lonza, Sartorius AG, Castle Creek Biosciences, Inc., Anterogen Co., Ltd., and Celgene Corporation Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global cell therapy market is fragmented, with many medium and large-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing novel cell therapies. Some major players included in the global cell therapy market report are:

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

NuVasive, Inc.

Kolon TissueGene, Inc.

Mesoblast Ltd.

Medipost Co.

Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc.

Novartis AG

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Tegoscience

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

bluebird bio, Inc.

Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Lonza

Sartorius AG

Castle Creek Biosciences, Inc.

Anterogen Co., Ltd.

Celgene Corporation

Strategic Development

In December 2022, Kite, a Gilead Company, and Arcellx, Inc. announced a global strategic collaboration to co-develop and co-commercialize CART-ddBCMA, Arcellx's flagship late-stage product candidate for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. CART-ddBCMA is an experimental cell treatment product in Phase 2 clinical development that consists of autologous T cells that have been genetically engineered to target multiple myeloma.

In January 2022, Cellino Biotech, a cell treatment manufacturing company recently secured USD 80 million in a Series A investment round. By 2025, the company will develop the world's first autonomous human cell foundry. The aim of this project is to make stem cell-based medical therapies more widely available, potentially enhancing the field of regenerative medicine.

Segments Covered in Report

For the purpose of this report, Emergen research has segmented the global cell therapy market on the basis of cell type, therapy type, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Cell Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Stem Cell T Cells Others

Therapy Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Autologous Allogeneic

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Viral Vector Technology Genome Editing Technology Somatic Cell Technology Cell Immortalization Technology Cell Plasticity Technology Three-dimensional Technology

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Oncology Musculoskeletal Disorder Autoimmune Disorders Dermatology Cardiovascular Ocular Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Hospitals & Clinics Biopharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Contract Research Organizations (CROs)/Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) Regenerative Medicine Centers Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America



U.S. Canada Mexico



Europe



Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



