3D Printing Construction Market Size to Reach USD 1,242.42 Billion in 2032

Vancouver, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Three Dimensional (3D) printing construction market size was USD 2.40 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 86.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for 3D printing construction owing to speed and efficiency is primary key factor driving market revenue growth. 3D printing is a cutting-edge manufacturing method, in which a computer-aided design and drafting or Building Information Modelling (BIM) program informs the 3D printer what it needs, and the printer deposits materials layer by layer to construct a real-life 3D product. Construction organizations achieve a high level of accuracy in producing concrete structures using 3D printing.

In addition, rising strategic initiatives taken by major companies is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market. For instance, on 20 January 2022, Simpliforge Creations, a developer of additive manufacturing solutions, announced the world's first robotic construction 3D printer. This printer can print everything from landscaping components, furniture, monuments, and wall façades to full-scale civil buildings.

Simpliforge's patented construction material 'SIMPLICRETE' is also capable of working with environment-friendly materials such as geopolymers and clay. However, many construction 3D printers are limited to specific materials, such as concrete or cementitious mixtures, which restricts the range of materials that can be used in construction. This may not be suitable for all building applications, which could restrain market revenue growth.

Scope of Research

Market Size in 2022 USD 2.40 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 86.8% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 1242.42 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019-2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global 3D printing construction market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective 3D printing construction solutions.

Some major players included in the global 3D printing construction market report are:

Freepik Company S.L.

Apis Cor Inc.

COBOD

CyBe Construction

Contour Crafting Corporation

Sika AG

3D Printing Industry

Yingchuang Building Technique Co., Ltd.

Aniwaa Pte. Ltd.

PERI SE

3DR HOLDINGS

XtreeE

SQ4D LLC.

Construction Robotics

Bemore3D

TECLA

Emerging Objects

Constructions-3D

MX3D

Branch Technology

Strategic Development

On 25 September 2023, AC3D, a construction 3D printing firm based in the U.S., announced the commencement of operations in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). AC3D said it is setting the stage for a greener future of building by focusing on low-rise homes, commercial real estate, and infrastructure, vowing to make it up to 1.5 times more cost-effective and labor-intensive. The company's goal is to accelerate construction processes by up to four times while utilizing sustainable 3D printing materials.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The contour crafting segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global 3D printing construction market in 2022. This is because contour crafting uses large-scale 3D printers to create entire buildings or building components layer by layer. One of the primary advantage of contour crafting is its speed and efficiency , die to which these are used for a wide range of construction projects from small houses to large-scale infrastructure.

The residential buildings segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global 3D printing construction market during the forecast period. This is attributed to rising demand for 3D printing in residential building since the usage of 3D printer technology significantly cut the time spent on a project. For complex geometries, a 3D construction printer can precisely deposit small amounts of concrete where needed, as a result expanding an architect's design options. In addition, rising demand for environment-friendly and sustainable housing solutions is another factor driving revenue growth of this segment.

On 8 November 2022, Bakrie partnered with COBOD for 3D construction printing in Indonesia. This agreement was to establish a relationship between Modula and COBOD to focus on increasing business in the construction industry with Three Dimensional Concrete Printing (3DCP) technology in Indonesia.

Emergen Research has segmented the global 3D printing construction market on the basis of technology type, construction material, construction type, printing scale, end-use, and region:

Technology Type Outlook ( Revenue, USD Billion ; 2019-2032) Contour Crafting Robotic Arm Printing Binder Jetting Material Extrusion

Construction Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Concrete Cementitious Materials Plastics Composites Metal

Construction Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Residential Buildings Commercial Buildings Industrial Buildings Infrastructure Bridges Roads Tunnels Others

Printing Scale Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Small-Scale Printing Medium-Scale Printing Large-Scale Printing

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Construction Companies Architectural Firms Real Estate Developers Government and Public Projects Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



