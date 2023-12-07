Invossa Emerging Drug Insights and Market Forecasts, 2019-2032: Focus on United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, and Canada

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Invossa Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about invossa for osteoarthritis in the six major markets. A detailed picture of the invossa for osteoarthritis in the 6MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, along with Canada for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the invossa for osteoarthritis.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the invossa market forecast analysis for osteoarthritis in the 6MM, along with Canada, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in osteoarthritis.



Drug Summary



Invossa (TG-C) is an allogeneic (donor) cell and gene therapy involving primary human chondrocytes (cartilage cells) and human cells transduced to express the therapeutic growth factor TGF-b1. Invossa (TG-C) is a combination of the two. It has been developed to treat knee OA and is delivered via one intra-articular injection into the knee.



A first-in-class cell-mediated gene therapy, TG-C LD targets knee OA through a single intra-articular injection. Kolon TissueGene, the license holder for TG-C in the United States (not TG-C LD), has completed a Phase II clinical trial in the United States, with initial data demonstrating sustained pain relief and mobility improvement following a single injection in the knee joint, for possibly up to 2 years.

Phase III clinical trials in the United States comprising 1,020 patients are currently ongoing to confirm the safety and efficacy of TG-C. In addition, to confirm the statistically significant pain reduction and function improvements observed from the US Phase II clinical trial, the trials are designed to show the delay of disease progression to achieve a DMOAD (Disease Modifying Osteoarthritis Drug) designation.



Invossa Analytical Perspective

In-depth Invossa Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of invossa for osteoarthritis in the six major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, along with Canada. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2024 to 2032.



Invossa Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of invossa for osteoarthritis covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for osteoarthritis is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence invossa dominance.

Other emerging products for osteoarthritis are expected to give tough market competition to invossa and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of invossa in osteoarthritis.

This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of invossa from 2024 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the invossa in osteoarthritis.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. Invossa Overview in Osteoarthritis

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. Invossa Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of Invossa in Osteoarthritis

5.2. 6MM and Canada Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of Invossa in the 6MM and Canada for Osteoarthritis

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of Invossa in the United States for Osteoarthritis

5.3.2. Market Size of Invossa in Germany for Osteoarthritis

5.3.3. Market Size of Invossa in France for Osteoarthritis

5.3.4. Market Size of Invossa in Italy for Osteoarthritis

5.3.5. Market Size of Invossa in Spain for Osteoarthritis

5.3.6. Market Size of Invossa in the United Kingdom for Osteoarthritis

5.3.7. Market Size of Invossa in Canada for Osteoarthritis



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



