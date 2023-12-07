Automotive Smart Display Market to Reach USD 14.0 billion by 2031, Grow at CAGR 5.8%| States Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global automotive smart display market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2031. Transparency Market Research predicts that the total sales of automotive smart displays will amount to US$ 14.0 billion by the end of the aforementioned period of assessment. Emerging trends include the fusion of biometric sensors with smart displays, offering enhanced security and personalized experiences, unlocking vehicles via facial or fingerprint recognition.

Market dynamics are influenced by the integration of AI-driven predictive analytics into smart displays. These predictive systems analyze driver behavior, road conditions, and traffic patterns, providing proactive suggestions for navigation and driving assistance, revolutionizing the driving experience.

Request to Sample PDF of this Strategic Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=32744



The trend toward modular and upgradable smart display architectures remains underrated but impactful. This approach allows users to customize and upgrade display modules, enhancing functionality without replacing the entire system, catering to evolving consumer preferences.

The convergence of smart displays with vehicle health monitoring systems remains a subtle yet influential driver, enabling real-time diagnostics and predictive maintenance alerts, ensuring vehicle longevity.

Automotive Smart Display Market: Competitive Landscape

The automotive smart display market exhibits intense competition, with key players like Bosch, Continental AG, and Panasonic dominating the scene. These giants excel with innovative infotainment systems, augmented reality displays, and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

Rising contenders like Visteon Corporation and Denso Corporation intensify competition, emphasizing technological advancements and user-centric designs. Strategic collaborations and partnerships drive market expansions.

Regional players contribute niche expertise, catering to localized demands. With the growing emphasis on connected cars and integrating AI and IoT in vehicles, the market sees continuous advancements, fostering a fiercely competitive landscape in the automotive smart display sector. Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:

ALPS ALPINE CO. LTD.

AUO Corporation

Clarion

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

DESAY Industry

Hyundai Mobis

KYOCERA Display

LG Electronics

Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Pioneer Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Visteon Corporation

Yazaki Corporation

Key Findings of the Market Report

TFT-LCD technology is leading the automotive smart display market, offering versatile, high-resolution displays ideal for automotive applications and interfaces.

Display sizes ranging from 5 inches to 10 inches lead the automotive smart display market, offering optimal visibility and functionality.

SUVs are leading the automotive smart display market, integrating advanced infotainment and safety systems for enhanced driving experiences.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ASK&rep_id=32744



Automotive Smart Display Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Increasing consumer desire for connected cars drives the automotive smart display market, fostering demand for interactive infotainment systems and integrated connectivity solutions.

Rising emphasis on advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and in-vehicle safety technologies fuels the adoption of smart displays.

Continuous innovations in display technologies, including AR-based heads-up displays (HUDs) and high-resolution touchscreens, enhance the market's growth.

The growing adoption of electric vehicles propels the need for smart displays, integrating sophisticated user interfaces and intelligent vehicle management systems.

Trends toward larger, customizable, intuitive displays cater to consumers' demand for seamless, user-friendly automotive interfaces.

Global Automotive Smart Display Market: Regional Profile

North America leads the automotive smart display market with robust technological advancements. Companies like Visteon and Harman International dominate, offering sophisticated infotainment systems and digital clusters. The region's focus on advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and in-vehicle connectivity further propels market growth.

Europe showcases a thriving automotive smart display market led by Continental AG and Robert Bosch GmbH. The region emphasizes automotive innovation, leveraging augmented reality displays and advanced cockpit technologies. Stricter safety regulations encourage the integration of smart displays, ensuring enhanced driving experiences and safety features.

Asia Pacific witnesses significant growth in the automotive smart display market, with players like Panasonic and LG Display leading innovation. Rapid urbanization and tech-savvy consumer bases in countries like Japan and South Korea drive market demand. The region's inclination towards electric vehicles and cutting-edge technology adoption fosters the deployment of smart displays, positioning Asia Pacific as a burgeoning market for automotive smart display technologies.

Product Portfolio

DESAY Industry offers a diverse portfolio, specializing in automotive electronics and displays. Their products range from TFT-LCD screens and touch panels to car navigation systems, providing cutting-edge vehicle interiors and infotainment solutions.

Hyundai Mobis focuses on automotive parts and solutions, offering numerous products such as chassis, modules, and lamp systems. Their portfolio includes advanced safety, lighting, and electronic components, ensuring innovation and reliability in the automotive industry.

KYOCERA Display specializes in display technologies, providing LCDs, touchscreen panels, and optoelectronic components. Their product lineup includes high-resolution displays, automotive head-up displays, and industrial-grade touch solutions, delivering quality and innovation across various sectors.

Automotive Smart Display Market: Key Segments

By Display Technology

LCD TFT-LCD OLED Others



By Display Size

Less than 5 Inch 5 Inch to 10 Inch More than 10 Inch



By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Hatchback

Sedan

SUV Light Commercial Vehicle Heavy Duty Truck Bus and Coach



By Vehicle Class/Level of Autonomy

Semi-autonomous/Manual Vehicle

Economy

Mid-class

Premium/Luxury Autonomous Vehicle



By Application

Digital Instrument Cluster Center Stack Display Head-up Display Rear Seat Entertainment Others



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Place an Order Copy of the Report@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=32744<ype=S



Browse More Reports by TMR:

Vehicle Subscription Market - The vehicle subscription market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 21.1% from 2022 to 2031 to reach US$ 33.2 Bn by 2031.

Automotive Tire Market - The automotive tire market was valued at US$ 134.8 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 209.2 Bn by 2031.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com