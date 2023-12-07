Canada based King’s University College and University of Economics and Law (UEL) Forge Transformative Educational Alliance

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King's University College (King’s) in London, Canada, a leader in global education, has solidified a significant partnership with the University of Economics and Law (UEL) at Viet Nam National University in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The signing of a new MoU follows productive meetings and collaboration between the institutions in Vietnam earlier this year.



The five-year agreement marks the beginning of a collaborative venture that includes student exchange programs for study abroad initiatives. King’s and UEL are exploring the possibility of a 2+2 pathway or dual degree options, providing students with enhanced educational opportunities. Moreover, the partnership encourages the exchange of faculty and staff for workshops, seminars, lectures, joint research projects, and potential co-authored publications.

“Upon meeting in-person with UEL faculty and administration in Ho Chi Minh City, we quickly realized our shared synergies of cultural, ethical, and academic standards,” said Dr. David Malloy, President of King’s University College. “I was honoured to have spent time with Professor Le Vu Nam, Vice President of UEL, in Vietnam, and I am so thrilled that we were able to finalize our partnership upon my return to Canada. I know our students, faculty, and staff would find UEL to be a perfect place for a global exchange, and we can’t wait to welcome UEL students, faculty, and staff to King’s."

This partnership exemplifies a commitment to fostering global perspectives, academic excellence, and cultural understanding for the benefit of students and faculty from both institutions. The collaboration is poised to create meaningful opportunities for cross-cultural learning and research collaboration.

“I strongly believe that our cooperation is an important step that contributes to improving the quality of education and training for both institutions,” said Associate Professor Le Vu Nam, Vice President of UEL.

“Our cooperation on student exchange, as well as the upcoming 2+2 Degree program is a great opportunity for our students to approach new knowledge, expand their horizons, and integrate with the world education to develop their inherent qualities of intelligence, dynamism, and diligence. I also hope that the joint teaching and scientific research activities, as well as the exchange of faculty and staff between UEL and King's will bring positive results for our educational activities, leading to the cultural and social development in Vietnam and Canada.”

This MoU marks another milestone of growth in Vietnam for King’s following two new partnerships signed in October 2023 and signifies Vietnam’s growth in the international higher education market. Both the institutes believe that these partnerships will benefit the exchange of students, faculty, staff, and researchers involved as an opportunity to develop new perspectives, ideas, and knowledge.

About King’s University College

King’s University College at Western University is a Canadian liberal arts university college with its roots in the Catholic intellectual tradition. As one of Canada's top university colleges, King's students benefit from a personalized experience, learning in small classes led by outstanding professors, and being part of a close community on a beautiful campus.

King’s is recognized, both nationally and internationally, for its excellent academic programs, commitment to research excellence, generous scholarships and comprehensive student services. Offering degree programs in the arts, social sciences, management and social work, King’s is home to approximately 3500 full- and part-time students from across Canada as well as 23 other countries. Institutionally autonomous, King’s is academically affiliated with Western University, and King’s graduates receive a Western University degree.

