ELEVAI Labs, Inc. Expands International Distribution into Europe

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elevai Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELAB), a medical aesthetic company specializing in physician-dispensed skincare is pleased to announce its new partnership with Skin Sana Ltd., a Serbian corporation and premier luxury skincare distributor based in Belgrade covering territories that include Serbia, Albania, North Macedonia, Kosovo and Bosnia-Herzegovina. This strategic collaboration is the Company's first in Europe and marks the beginning of a robust relationship bringing Elevai’s topical exosome products to the region.



"We are excited to partner with Elevai and be the first in Europe to distribute their innovative exosome products," said Vera Petkovic, CEO of Skin Sana Ltd. "We believe that Elevai's exosome products have the potential to revolutionize the way we address a wide range of aesthetic concerns."

"We are thrilled to announce our strategic expansion into Europe, marking a significant milestone in our global distribution strategy. Our new business partner, Skin Sana Ltd., is partnering with some of the most seasoned professionals in plastic surgery, dermatology, aesthetics, and laser surgery in these territories, including Dr. Aleksandra Markoski Smiljkovic. We are poised to bring our skincare solutions to enhance the beauty and well-being of individuals across the continent," says Chris Kraneiss, Chief Commercial Officer of Elevai Labs, Inc.

"I am excited to be the first clinic in Serbia to offer Elevai's innovative topical exosome products to my patients. I have been impressed with the results of Elevai's products that I tested, and I am excited to see the results that we can achieve in my clinic. I believe that Elevai's exosome products are the future of medical aesthetics and I am proud to be a part of this groundbreaking technology," said Dr. Aleksandra Markoski Smiljkovic CEO and founder of Rejuva Laser and Aesthetic Belgrade, Serbia.

About ELEVAI Labs

ELEVAI Labs Inc. [Nasdaq: ELAB] is a medical aesthetics company developing cutting-edge physician-dispensed skin care applications. The company solves unmet needs in the medical aesthetics space through a combination of cutting-edge science-driven and next-generation consumer applications. ELEVAI Labs develops topical aesthetic skin care cosmetic products for the physician-dispensed market, with a focus on leveraging a proprietary stem cell exosome technology. For more information visit www.elevaiskincare.com.

About Skin Sana Ltd.

Skin Sana is a premier luxury skincare distributor committed to delivering an unparalleled experience in beauty and well-being. With a focus on timeless elegance and holistic wellness, Skin Sana curates a collection of premium skincare products designed to nourish and enhance the skin. The brand embraces a philosophy that transcends traditional beauty routines, offering a range of meticulously crafted items that reflect the perfect blend of opulence and cutting-edge technology. Skin Sana brand stands as a beacon of transformative beauty in the vibrant tapestry of the West Balkans, where modern luxury intertwines with the rich cultural fabric of the region. Beyond the conventional paradigms of opulence, the brand redefines the very essence of beauty and well-being, weaving cutting-edge technologies and personalized experiences into the fabric of our offerings."

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements'' within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified using words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "plan", "outlook", and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company’s expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to meet projected research & development and production targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations; and (iii) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. The Company’s SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to the Company and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether because of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

