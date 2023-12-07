Associa Tips For Managed Community Newsletters

DALLAS, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the community management industry’s largest company, is dedicated to helping homeowners associations (HOAs) and managed communities create attractive and welcoming environments that maximize resident quality of life. Community newsletters are one way for board members to connect with residents and improve transparency. Here are some tips to help your community better use its newsletter to share important announcements, promote a sense of community, and build trust among residents.

Holiday Messaging

HOA newsletters are an ideal platform to share holiday and end-of-year messages from the board to homeowners and residents. Spreading the warmth of the holidays and caring sentiments helps foster a sense of community and appreciation.

Recap Special Community Events

Maybe your association fitness center installed new equipment, the neighborhood picnic area updated, or community green space expanded. Spotlighting memorable community milestones from the year highlights homeowner participation and helps them understand how their assessments are being spent.

Holiday Events

Include details about holiday events. In addition to the usual date and time, use the newsletter to promote the events, detail what residents can expect, and solicit volunteers.

Community Volunteers

Recognize long-term and standout volunteers, their accomplishments, and how their participation has made a difference in the community. It is a great way to keep volunteers engaged while boosting continued participation.

Important Meetings and Events

Spotlight key future events, such as annual meetings and board member elections. Annual meetings typically happen at the beginning of the year, and homeowner attendance is critical for meeting quorum. A simple newsletter announcement, or agenda of topics to be covered, can go a long way in promoting homeowner awareness and plans to attend.

Contact Information to Voice Concerns or Issues

Newsletters are more than a one-way funnel from community association boards. Use them as interactive tools to help reassure residents that their voices are being heard. Let them know how, when, and where they can direct questions or concerns to the board. E.g., point them to the association website, management company, or provide contact information for the board.

Financial Reporting

Homeowners value transparency and are particularly invested in communities when they see how funds are spent. Attaching a summarized end-of-year financial report gives residents a glimpse into how HOA dues impact the quality of living in the community.

