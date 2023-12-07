Pozelimab Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecasts, 2032: Focus on 7 Major Markets - United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, and Japan

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pozelimab Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about pozelimab for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) in the seven major markets. A detailed picture of the pozelimab for PNH in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the pozelimab for PNH.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the pozelimab market forecast analysis for PNH in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in PNH.



Drug Summary



Pozelimab is an investigational, fully human monoclonal antibody designed to block complement factor C5 and prevent the destruction of red blood cells (hemolysis) that cause the symptoms of PNH and other diseases mediated by complement pathway activity. It is an IgG4 antibody that binds with high affinity to wild-type and variant human C5 and blocks its activity.



Pozelimab was invented using Regeneron's proprietary VelocImmune technology, which uses a unique genetically humanized mouse to produce optimized fully human antibodies. VelocImmune creates a multitude of optimized antibody drug candidates efficiently and directly from immunized mice. This approach overcomes traditional platforms' limitations by rapidly creating fully human antibodies that tightly bind to therapeutic targets and avoid potential immune responses that may occur in patients receiving antibodies that contain nonhuman (typically mouse) components.



Pozelimab Analytical Perspective

In-depth Pozelimab Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of pozelimab for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2027 to 2032.



Pozelimab Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of pozelimab for PNH covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence pozelimab dominance.

Other emerging products for PNH are expected to give tough market competition to pozelimab and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of pozelimab in PNH.

This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of pozelimab from 2027 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the pozelimab in PNH.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. Pozelimab Overview in PNH

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. Pozelimab Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of Pozelimab in PNH

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of Pozelimab in the 7MM for PNH

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of Pozelimab in the United States for PNH

5.3.2. Market Size of Pozelimab in Germany for PNH

5.3.3. Market Size of Pozelimab in France for PNH

5.3.4. Market Size of Pozelimab in Italy for PNH

5.3.5. Market Size of Pozelimab in Spain for PNH

5.3.6. Market Size of Pozelimab in the United Kingdom for PNH

5.3.7. Market Size of Pozelimab in Japan for PNH



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



