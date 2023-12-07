Carbon Dioxide Incubators Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030 - Increasing Adoption of Plastic Surgery, Antiaging Therapies, Tissue Repair and Dermatological Treatments

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Dioxide Incubators Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Water Jacket Carbon Dioxide Incubators, Direct Heat Carbon Dioxide Incubators), By End-use, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global carbon dioxide incubators market size is estimated to reach USD 1.11 billion by 2030. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2030. The carbon dioxide incubators are crucial in various scientific and healthcare fields, providing controlled cell and tissue culture environments. These incubators are essential for the growth of cells, tissues, and microorganisms in laboratory settings. Moreover, emerging economies, characterized by expanding R&D activities, are witnessing a surge in demand for these advanced devices.

According to the South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd., China is the second largest investor in R&D, with a total expenditure of USD 419 billion in 2022, which was 10.4% higher than in 2021. In addition, as these economies enhance their healthcare infrastructure, the demand for in vitro fertilization and stem cell therapy is growing, necessitating CO2 incubators to ensure optimal conditions for cell growth.







Technological innovations have significantly enhanced experimental reproducibility, data integrity, and operational efficiency. One major advancement is the integration of advanced microprocessor-based control systems. These systems allow highly accurate regulation of temperature, humidity, & CO2 levels, minimizing fluctuations and providing researchers with consistent conditions for their experiments. This is particularly crucial in fields like stem cell research and drug discovery, where slight variations can impact results. For instance, PHCbi's patented Direct Heat and Air Jacket incubators have a single-beam, two-detector Infrared (IR) CO2 sensing technology that provides accuracy and stability by simultaneously detecting reference & sample wavelengths for continuous calibration. The sensor is linked to a microprocessor controller and remains unaffected by changes in humidity & temperature. It analyzes the absorbance of light from a given wavelength IR bulb over a fixed distance. Since only CO2 absorbs light at the given wavelength, the sensor is both humidity and temperature-independent.



Carbon Dioxide Incubators Market Report Highlights

The growth of the overall market is attributed to the introduction of technologically advanced CO2 incubators for R&D in the healthcare sector, the growing demand for cell-based therapies, and the increasing healthcare spending.

In terms of product type, the water jacket carbon dioxide incubators held the largest market share of 37.21 % in 2022 owing to improved performance and reliability, making them a preferred choice in research and biotechnology sectors for maintaining precise & consistent incubation environments

In terms of application, the in vitro fertilization segment held the largest market share of 40.15% in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.5% over a forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rising number of infertility cases and advancements in assisted reproductive technologies

In terms of end-use, the research laboratories segment held the largest market share of 36.45% in 2022. The demand for reliable and precise incubation systems is rising, with expanding research activities in cell biology, thereby driving the segment growth.

North America dominated the market with a share of 34.60% in 2022 owing to the increased spending on healthcare research and well-established research institutes in the region

Based on region, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.6%, owing to the expanding biotechnology and healthcare sectors

