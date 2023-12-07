Questex’s Hotel Management Announces the 2023 “General Managers to Watch” Award Winners

NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Hotel Management today announces winners of the annual “GMs to Watch” award, showcasing creative, resilient and dynamic leaders in the hospitality industry.



Each year, Hotel Management opens its call for nominations to the greater hospitality industry to nominate those who deserve widespread recognition. This year, more than 200 nominations were received, and 49 professionals were chosen by Hotel Management’s senior editorial staff for their dedication and outstanding achievements.

The 2023 “GMs to Watch”:

Yulio Beracierto, Hotel Manager, Hilton Columbus Downtown - OH

Stephen Caputo, General Manager, Hotel Monteleone - LA

Mali Carow, General Manager, Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans - LA

Brandon Carter, General Manager, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Portland Washington Square - OR

Frank Chen, General Manager, Hilton Chicago/Northbrook - IL

Melissa Chunn, General Manager, Renaissance Raleigh North Hills - NC

David Cirincione, General Manager, Le Méridien and AC Hotel Denver Downtown - CO

Karen Coughlin, General Manager, SpringHill Suites Dallas Rockwall - TX

Ashlee Crosby, General Manager, SpringHill Suites, Huntsville Downtown - AL

Patrick Davila, General Manager, Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection - CO

Troy Dixon, General Manager, Central Station Hotel - TN

Barry Dorsey, General Manager, The Leta Hotel – CA

Ben Elie, General Manager, Crowne Plaza Englewood – NJ

Lisa Eylens, General Manager, Hampton Inn Chicago/Tinley Park – IL

Eduardo Fernandez, General Manager, Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort – FL

Margarita Garcia, General Manager, DoubleTree by Hilton Times Square – NY

Danielle Goller, General Manager, The Ambrose Hotel Santa Monica – CA

Melissa Green, Area General Manager, Hyatt Regency Boston/Cambridge and Hotel Viking – MA

Hugh Hedin, General Manager, Emery, Autograph Collection – MN

McClinton Heil, Managing Director, Halcyon, a Hotel in Cherry Creek – CO

Dwight Hopfauf, General Manager, Hotel Julien Dubuque – IA

Garth Huffman, General Manager, The Bellmoor Inn & Spa – DE

Melinda Lane, General Manager, SpringHill Suites Panama City Beach – FL

Sergio Lee, General Manager, Hampton Inn & Homewood Suites – Long Beach Airport – CA

Jay Leonard, General Manager, Wyndham and Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista Resort – FL

John Luciew, Area General Manager, Aloft Lake Nona – FL

Tara Lundgren, General Manager, DoubleTree Suites Tucson Airport – AZ

Michelle Malone, General Manager, Hilton Garden Inn, Chattanooga Downtown – TN

Manuel Martínez, Managing Director, Salamander Washington D.C. – Washington, D.C.

Jessica Matthews, General Manager, Hotel Aliz Times Square – NY

Mychal Milian, General Manager / Complex Director of Hotel Operations, Marriott and AC Hotel Fort Lauderdale Airport – FL

Anton Moore, General Manager, Gansevoort Meatpacking NYC – NY

Ralph Mordocco, General Manager, Renaissance Columbus Westerville-Polaris Hotel – OH

Husani Parris, Dual General Manager, Hilton Garden Inn & Homewood Suites Gainesville – FL

Taylor Phillips, General Manager, Hyatt Centric Alexandria – VA

Markus Platzer, General Manager, Willard InterContinental Washington D.C. & Regional Director of Operations – Washington, D.C.

Mercedes Provost, General Manager, Hyatt Place – Ann Arbor – MI

Alberto Ramos, General Manager, Hilton Houston NASA/Clearlake – TX

Azher Razvi, General Manager, Tru by Hilton Yarmouth – Nova Scotia, Canada

Marta Rekosiewicz, General Manager, Marriott Boca Raton – FL

Eric Reyes, General Manager, Hotel Indigo Downtown Baltimore – MD

Carla Reynolds, General Manager, Residence Inn by Marriott Charleston North/Ashley Phosphate – SC

Jelissa Rodriguez, General Manager, Wyndham Garden Long Island City – NY

David Salcfas, General Manager, Hard Rock Hotel New York – NY

Henry Schmidlin, General Manager, Residence Inn Charlotte Steele Creek – NC

Elif Sen, General Manager, Cambria Hotel Washington D.C. Capitol Riverfront – Washington, D.C.

Chris Sommers, Managing Director, Monterey Plaza Hotel & Spa – CA

Cassandra Weed, General Manager, SpringHill Pitt Monroevil – PA

Benisa Woolford, General Manager, WaterWalk Atlanta – Perimeter Center – GA

“Hotel legacies are built one day, one act of service at a time, and general managers know this better than anyone. They are the inspiration and the lifeblood of a property,” said Jennifer Glatt, Content Director and Editor-in-Chief with Questex Hospitality and Hotel Management. “The 2023 class of GMs to Watch is inspiring success for their properties and their employees. We are honored to recognize them.”

The 2023 “GMs to Watch” winners are featured in the November/December issue of Hotel Management. Visit www.hotelmanagement.net to learn more.

