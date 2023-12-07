Lincoln Financial Field Launches ‘On the Fly’ Express Shops, powered by Verizon 5G

NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business and the Philadelphia Eagles today announced the opening of two ‘On the Fly’ Express Shops, powered by Verizon 5G, at Lincoln Financial Field. Located on both the main concourse and in Pepsi Plaza, the stores use Verizon’s network and AI-powered computer vision technology to provide fans with a cashierless way to quickly and seamlessly 1purchase food and drinks onsite.



“When it comes to the customer journey, just like with sports, every second counts,” said Jonathan Nikols, Senior Vice President of Global Enterprise, Americas, Verizon Business. “Connectivity is key to ensuring fans are able to get the most out of every encounter. With the launch of these automated checkouts, the Philadelphia Eagles are demonstrating the true power of Verizon 5G and edge computing, by creating smarter spaces that reduce transaction times and streamline the shopping experience.”

With the ‘On the Fly’ Express Shops, powered by Verizon 5G, customers walk into the store, “checking in” with their app or credit card, grab their items and head back to their destination—receiving a receipt on their app or email after leaving the store. Shopping activity is seamlessly tracked without any disruption to the customer.

“We always strive to offer a best-in-class experience at Lincoln Financial Field,” said Brian Napoli, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, Philadelphia Eagles. “Leveraging Verizon’s industry-leading technology and communication services to build out the new ‘On the Fly’ Express Shops will create a more seamless and efficient shopping experience at the stadium.”

The ‘On the Fly’ contactless, autonomous shops combine off-the-shelf cameras, computer vision and artificial intelligence to provide a convenient and secure shopping experience. Powered by 5G, the cashierless check-out retail environment provides useful insights into shopper behavior and supply chain management to benefit shoppers and store operators alike.

Solutions like autonomous retail are part of the broader Verizon Business Connected Venue approach, which is rooted in its 5G investment in more than 75 large public venues in the United States, including some of the most iconic major sports and music venues. Verizon brings a mix of public and private network capabilities, a robust technology ecosystem, and 5G partnerships that enable leagues, teams, and stadium operators to achieve desired venue operations outcomes.

Visit the ‘On the Fly’ powered by Verizon 5G stores today on the main concourse (Section 106) and in Pepsi Plaza, located at the North end of the stadium.

1 Customer is responsible for the payment processor relationship

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $136.8 billion in 2022. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

