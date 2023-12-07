Massive MIMO Market to Skyrocket at 26.1% CAGR and Surpass US$ 119.8 Billion by 2033 - Fact.MR Reveals

Rockville , Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Massive MIMO Market is undergoing significant growth, reaching a valuation of US$ 11.78 billion in 2023 and projected to ascend to US$ 119.8 billion by 2033. This substantial expansion is driven by a compelling CAGR of 26.1% from 2023 to 2033.



Massive MIMO, or Massive Multiple-Input Multiple-Output, revolutionizes wireless communication by deploying numerous antennas at both transmitter and receiver ends. This technology enhances wireless systems' efficiency and performance, facilitating the concurrent transmission of multiple data streams for heightened capacity and spectral efficiency.

Massive MIMO elevates wireless communication quality by mitigating interference, improving signal strength, and ensuring better coverage, higher data speeds, and lower latency. These improvements are crucial for bandwidth-intensive applications like video streaming, augmented reality, and virtual reality.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) USD 119.8 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 26.1% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 96 Tables No. of Figures 117 Figures



Driving Forces Behind Massive MIMO Adoption

With the rise in the number of smartphones and mobile devices, high-speed data services have become essential. This has led to a need for advanced communication technologies. According to the 'Cisco Annual Internet Report', there will be a significant increase in the number of mobile devices worldwide, from 8.8 billion in 2018 to 13.1 billion by 2024. To address this demand, Massive MIMO technology has been introduced, which efficiently boosts network capacity and helps meet the increasing data requirements.

Spectral Efficiency and Cost-Effectiveness

Spectrum being a limited resource, maximizing its utilization is imperative. Massive MIMO optimally utilizes available spectrum by spatially multiplexing multiple user connections, enhancing spectral efficiency. Despite requiring more antennas, massive MIMO proves cost-effective in the long run by minimizing the need for additional cell sites and base stations through advanced signal processing and spatial multiplexing.

Global Market Dynamics

United States: Pioneering 5G Deployments

The United States market is set to achieve US$ 42.29 billion by 2033, driven by its forefront position in 5G network deployments. Massive MIMO plays a pivotal role in enhancing 5G network capabilities, ensuring high-speed, low-latency services. Government support, competitive telecom market dynamics, and robust research and development efforts contribute to the widespread adoption of massive MIMO.

China and India: Accelerating Growth in Asia Pacific

China, with its vast population, propels the market to an estimated US$ 21.68 billion by 2033. Aggressive 5G promotion, government support, and a growing demand for high-speed data services bolster the adoption of massive MIMO. In India, the market is projected to reach US$ 9.82 billion, driven by increasing mobile subscribers, preparations for 5G deployment, and government initiatives promoting digital connectivity.

Europe: United Kingdom and Germany Leading Innovations

The Massive MIMO market in the United Kingdom is predicted to reach US$ 7.3 billion by 2033, showcasing collaborations and partnerships fostering 5G and massive MIMO innovations. Government support through initiatives like the 5G Testbeds and Trials Program accelerates technological advancements. Germany, emphasizing digitalization and Industry 4.0, anticipates a market value of US$ 9.46 billion by 2033. The country's strong industrial sector fuels the demand for massive MIMO in various industrial applications.

Competitive Dynamics in the Global Massive MIMO Market

In a highly competitive global market, companies leverage innovation, mergers, and acquisitions to broaden product portfolios and uphold competitive edge.

An illustrative instance is Nokia's introduction of the Habrok Radio, an innovative AirScale massive MIMO 5G radio, in February 2023. Engineered to address diverse massive MIMO deployment scenarios and use cases, these cutting-edge radios boast a remarkable 30% improvement in energy efficiency. This aligns with customers' sustainability objectives and underscores Nokia's commitment to delivering advanced and eco-friendly solutions to the market.

Key Companies Profiled

Nokia

Ericsson

Huawei

Verizon Communications

ZTE Corporation

Telstra

Vodafone Group

Massive MIMO stands at the forefront of wireless communication evolution, addressing the escalating demand for high-speed, reliable connectivity. The global market's trajectory is shaped by technological advancements, government support, and the imperative need for efficient and future-ready communication solutions. As the world transitions into an era dominated by 5G and beyond, massive MIMO emerges as a cornerstone technology, fostering a connected and technologically advanced future.



