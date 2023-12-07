Global Artificial Sweetener Market Size is Estimated to Reach USD 3.29 billion by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 3.9%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial sweeteners are used as a sugar substitute to keep blood sugar levels stable. Additionally, it is frequently used in commercial and home cooking for processed foods like candies, jams, baked goods, and beverages. The three main artificial sweeteners on the market are aspartame, sodium benzoate, and saccharin. Aspartame is used as a tabletop artificial sweetener and is about 200 times sweeter than regular sugar. Mainly, it is utilized in low-calorie desserts, sugar-free gum, cereal, and coffee.

According to Straits Research, “The global Artificial Sweetener Market size was valued at USD 2.33 billion in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 3.29 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period (2023–2031).” The demand for low-calorie sugar substitutes and sugar-free goods is driving the growth of the global artificial sweetener market, fueled by rising health consciousness among consumers. However, since artificial calories can interfere with the body's ability to regulate blood sugar, excessive use can lead to several chronic diseases, including diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and metabolic syndrome.

Although artificial sweeteners are sweeter than table sugar, they have a much lower energy density. In the food and beverage industry, artificial sweeteners are increasingly used in soft drinks, sauces, gum, jellies, dressings, baked goods, candy, fruit juice, ice cream, etc. Due to the rising demand for low-sugar and diet beverages, the soft drink industry consumes the most artificial sweeteners.

During the forecast period, product innovation and rising demand for artificial sweeteners may aid the market's growth despite growing skepticism about clean-label solutions and the complicated regulatory framework in Europe and the U.S.

Increasing Preference For Foods And Beverages With Few Or No Calories Drives The Market.

As health-conscious consumers look for low- or zero-calorie versions of food and beverages, the use of artificial sweeteners is rising. This critical factor is anticipated to fuel the market for artificial sweeteners worldwide during the forecast period. In response to consumer demand, food manufacturers are implementing high-intensity artificial sweeteners to produce light foods with fewer calories and enticing flavor profiles. For instance, sugar-free gums have experienced significant sales growth compared to regular gums. Tabletop sweeteners, diet beverages, frozen dairy products, and yogurt are additional products containing artificial sweeteners. City dwellers struggle to maintain a healthy lifestyle because of their busy and sedentary lifestyles. This frequently results in bad habits like irregular eating and sugary beverages to quench thirst and hunger at the wrong times.

Low-calorie beverages are anticipated to become more popular as the global population becomes unhealthier. Throughout the forecast period, these factors are anticipated to support the growth of the global artificial sweetener market.

Regional Insights

North America is anticipated to dominate the global artificial sweetener market in the upcoming years. The use of acesulfame-k, neotame, cyclamate, and aspartame as per acceptable daily intake value has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Although these products are expensive, consumers are still willing to buy them. The preference for sugar in the American food additives industry has changed significantly as consumers become more aware of the adverse effects of excessive sugar consumption, or sucrose, on human health. Consumers are consuming less packaged and highly processed food and more natural and organic goods. Throughout the forecast period, this is anticipated to fuel demand for natural sweeteners in North America.

Due to the region's strict food safety laws and consumers' growing awareness of healthy food options, Europe is predicted to have the fastest-growing artificial sweetener market. The market for artificial sweeteners expands as a result. The governments of Germany and Spain have successfully carried out several campaigns in recent years to change people's lifestyles by introducing cutting-edge healthy products that can lower cholesterol, diabetes, and obesity. This campaign will probably increase the demand for artificial sweeteners , which will help the market expand.

With a CAGR of over 5% during the anticipated period, the Asia Pacific food and beverage artificial sweetener market is anticipated to grow, led by Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and China. Rising economies and the popularity of foods high in antioxidants are the leading causes, as they eliminate the need for additional ingredients to increase antioxidant levels. The region's artificial sweetener market is driven by rising consumer health consciousness, issues with obesity and diabetes, and calorie intake. In the area, there is also a trend toward weight loss, which decreases the consumption of table sugar and increases the market for artificial sugar. Convenience food demand has increased due to changing lifestyles and better economic conditions. Artificial sweeteners are in higher demand due to changing dietary trends like the rise in low-calorie and zero-calorie foods in the processed and packaged food market.

Key Highlights

By Type, the market is sub-segmented into Aspartame, Acesulfame-K, Monosodium, Glutamate, and Saccharin.

By Form, the market is classified as Powder, liquid and solid.

By Application, the market is bifurcated into Processed foods and Food & Beverage

Depending on the region, the market is analyzed in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. North America dominates the market.

Market News

Roquette, a pioneer of plant proteins and a world leader in plant-based ingredients, announced the introduction of two rice proteins in June 2022. This bold move expands Roquette's current portfolio with a new botanical origin.

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. and JSR Corporation Agree to Work Together to Develop a Global Biopharmaceutical Culture Media Business in September 2022.

Competitive Landscape

Some prominent global artificial sweetener market players are Roquette, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., J.K. Sucralose, McNeil Nutritionals, NutraSweet Property Holdings, Inc., Hermes Sweeteners Ltd., MORITA KAGAKU KOGYO CO., LTD, PureCircle, Sunwin Stevia International, Inc., and Zydus Wellness Ltd.

Artificial Sweetener Market Segmentation

By Type

Aspartame

Acesulfame-K

Monosodium

Glutamate

Saccharin

By Form

Liquid

Powder

Solid

By Application

Processed foods

Food & Beverage

By Regions

North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

LATAM

