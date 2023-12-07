Food Enzymes Market to Generate $5.90 Billion by 2032 with 7% CAGR: states The Brainy Insights

Newark, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 3 billion in 2022 global food enzymes market will reach USD 5.90 billion in 2032. Proteins called enzymes accelerate chemical reactions. All living things have enzymes, which the human body naturally produces. Enzymes are also found in industrial goods and food. The food industry uses food enzymes to improve food quality, safety, and processing effectiveness while preparing meals. Consuming these enzymes is safe. Fruit peeling, fruit juice clarifying, fruit juice viscosity reduction, fruit juice rate increase, fruit juice stability augmentation, and vegetable juice manufacturing are the main uses for these enzymes. They reduce nutrient loss and increase the shelf life of fruits and vegetables. The food industry uses enzymes to transform raw materials into a wide variety of common goods, such as dairy, meat, fruit, beer, wine, and baked goods. Enzymes are used to produce many different food products, including alcoholic beverages.



Key Insight of the Global Food Enzymes Market



North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.



The population's high disposable income, eating habits, and high demand for processed foods and beverages will fuel the market's expansion. The proliferation of fast-food franchises is another factor fueling the rising demand for packaged foods and drinks. The regional market has a high demand for bakery and confectionary goods, which adds to the overall market demand. The beer, wine and whisky market is expanding due in part to the developing drinking culture.



In 2022, the carbohydrase segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 28% and market revenue of 0.84 billion.



The type segment is divided into carbohydrase, cellulase, pectinase, proteases, polymerase and nuclease, amylase, lactase, lipases and others. In 2022, the carbohydrase segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 28% and market revenue of 0.84 billion.



In 2022, the microorganisms segment dominated the market with the largest share of 52% and revenue of 1.56 billion.



The source segment is divided into plants, animals and microorganisms. In 2022, the microorganisms segment dominated the market with the largest share of 52% and revenue of 1.56 billion.



In 2022, the beverages segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 39% and revenue of 1.17 billion.



The application segment is divided into bakery products, dairy products, beverages and others. In 2022, the beverages segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 39% and revenue of 1.17 billion.



Report Attribute Details



Advancement in market



Up to $15.5 million will be invested by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (CFF) in Anagram Therapeutics to carry out early-stage clinical trials of a novel oral enzyme replacement treatment. This summer, the business intends to begin a Phase 1 clinical trial. According to CFF, the therapy would allow persons with cystic fibrosis (C.F.) to take just one enzyme pill every meal for appropriate digestion. For C.F. patients who have digestive difficulties, this prospective therapy would be more practical and offer an alternative to the treatments they currently receive.



Market Dynamics



Driver: the rising desire for meals and drinks devoid of chemicals.



The demand for chemical-free foods and beverages has increased as people become more conscious of the importance of good nutrition and overall health. This need is also evident in the processed and packaged food and beverage sector, where chemical additives significantly extend product shelf life. Enzymes are a perfect alternative to chemical catalysts, and manufacturers are turning to them in response to the growing demand for products free of chemicals. They assist in enhancing the taste, texture, viscosity, and shelf life of goods without the drawbacks of chemical additives. They are also more cost-effective to create, saving money, and more efficient, boosting business productivity. Consequently, the growing desire for foods and drinks devoid of chemicals will cause the market to rise due to the growing demand for foods and beverages devoid of chemicals.



Restraints: The production needs a regulated setting.



Enzymes must be synthesised in a regulated setting. They cannot endure or function beyond a particular point or range of physical conditions. As a result, production may become costly, restricting market expansion.



Opportunities: breakthroughs in biotechnology.



The extraction procedures used to produce enzymes have been improved or strengthened by technical developments in biotechnology. Thanks to modern technologies, the process is much quicker and less expensive. Furthermore, the food and beverage business now has a wider range of applications thanks to the creation of genetically engineered microbial enzymes made possible by biotechnological breakthroughs. As a result, biotechnology's scientific breakthroughs will appropriately fuel future market expansion.



Challenges: stringent government regulations.



Food enzymes' potential to directly impact consumers is high, given the direct consumption of food and beverages. Therefore, these products come under regulatory scrutiny and are subject to stringent rules, guidelines and laws. The stringent regulations will challenge the market's growth.



Some of the major players operating in the global food enzymes market are:



• Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

• BASF

• Associated British Foods Plc.

• Amano Enzyme Co., Ltd.

• Advanced Enzyme Technologies

• Aum Enzymes

• DowDuPont

• Kerry Group PLC

• Novozymes

• Royal DSM N.V.



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Type



• Carbohydrase

• Cellulase

• Pectinase

• Proteases

• Polymerase and Nuclease

• Amylase

• Lactase

• Lipases

• Others



By Source



• Plants

• Animals

• Microorganisms



By Application



• Bakery Products

• Dairy Products

• Beverages

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



