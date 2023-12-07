Foy Insurance Group Joins World Insurance Associates

Iselin, NJ, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (“World”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of Foy Insurance Group (“Foy”) of Exeter, New Hampshire on December 1, 2023. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Foy has been doing business in New Hampshire for over 100 years. Today they are one of New England’s largest insurance agencies, with offices in three states. Foy provides insurance products to individuals and businesses, as well as special programs including equine insurance and sports insurance.

“We are pleased to join World Insurance,” says Mike Foy, President, Foy Insurance Group. “Like Foy, World is dedicated to their customers, providing them with the best coverage at a fair price. As part of World, we now have access to even more products and services that will meet our customers’ insurance needs.”

“On behalf of the World family, I would like to extend a warm welcome to Foy,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of World. “As Foy has grown over the years, they have maintained their commitment to service, and caring for their clients’ insurance needs. They are an experienced group of professionals and I know they will continue to do well as part of World.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel and Alvarez & Marsal advised World on the transaction. Morrison Mahoney, LLP provided legal counsel and NESG Insurance Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage advised Foy on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, N.J., and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed over 200 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 250 offices across the United States. World is ranked #28 on the 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Benefits Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #15 on the Top 100 P&C Agencies by Insurance Journal, ranked #19 on the Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies and ranked #19 on the Top 50 Commercial Lines Agencies by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

Media Contact:

Jean Wiskowski, Chief Marketing Officer

World Insurance Associates LLC

732-380-0900 Ext. 736

jeanwiskowski@worldinsurance.com

Mergers & Acquisitions Contact:

Bradley Unger, Senior Vice President, Business Development

World Insurance Associates LLC

732-712-2230 Ext. 186

bradleyunger@worldinsurance.com