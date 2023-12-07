Insurance Industry Analysis Reveals the Evolving Future of Work in Western Europe

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Future of Work in Insurance - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Emerging Technology and Economic Trends Reshaping Insurance Workforce Dynamics

The in-depth thematic intelligence analysis focuses on the future of work within the insurance industry, with a special emphasis on Western Europe as a destination market. The comprehensive report presents key insights on infrastructure, attractions, as well as identifying both the risks and opportunities in these markets, providing an indispensable resource for industry leaders.



Key Highlights

A significant portion of international arrival growth can be attributed to Western Europe's largest destination markets of France, Spain and Italy.

Total inbound expenditure to Western Europe has grown rapidly, simultaneous with increased inbound visitation. As international travel began to resume in 2021, inbound expenditure increased.

Ryanair is the biggest operator within the Spanish airline market.

Report Scope

Emerging technology trends such as AI and big data are beginning to shape the way people work across a range of industries. The impact of such technologies will only increase.

Macroeconomic trends are also having an impact, with zero-hour contracts and the gig economy changing how many people work.

While the world has moved on from COVID-19, it had a significant and lasting impact on the workplace.

Key Topics Covered:





Executive Summary

Players

Our Future of Work Framework

Visualization

Connectivity

Automation

Generative AI

The gig economy

Trends

Technology trends

Macroeconomic trends

Regulatory trends

Industry Analysis

Mergers and acquisitions

Timeline

Companies

Insurance companies

Technology companies

Sector Scorecards

Non-life insurance scorecard

Glossary

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Aviva

AXA

Ping An

Zhong An

Zego

Metromile

Lemonade

By Miles

Swiss Re

Munich Re

Zurich

Aon

Chubb

For businesses looking to maintain and improve their competitive stance in the market, this analysis provides critical insights. It encourages aligning operational strategies with the shifting risk landscape to remain at the forefront of the insurance industry.

In summary, this thematic intelligence report is a valuable asset for insurance professionals seeking to understand the future of work, particularly in the dynamic markets of Western Europe. It is an essential tool for ensuring businesses in the insurance sector are prepared for the unfolding technological and macroeconomic changes impacting the industry.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/23zbng

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.