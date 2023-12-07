Temperature Modulation Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030, Featuring Profiles of Stryker, Gentherm Medical, Belmont Medical, 3M, The Surgical Company and ICU Medical

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Temperature Modulation Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Product (Portable blood/IV Warming Devices, Convective Patient Heating Systems), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global temperature modulation devices market size is expected to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period. Growing incidences of hypothermia during surgical procedures along with rising number of injuries induced blood loss is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. In addition, growing necessity for patient temperature control system in military forces operating in extreme temperature environment that are also prone to gunshot/explosive wounds, are also expected to propel the temperature control system market demand for such devices.



Increasing number of road accidents is also anticipated to augment the demand for patient temperature control systems. According to Global Status Report on Road Safety 2018, approximately 1.35 million individuals die of road accidents every year. A significant percent of victims die due to severe blood loss. Ambulatory services, therefore, need temperature control systems such as blood/IV warmers to regulate the temperature of stored blood/IV as cold storage fluids may aggravate the injuries within the victim and can also induce fatal hypothermic shock. Road mishaps is the 8th leading cause of death for individuals across all ages. This number is expected to grow by three times in the low-income economies as compared to high-income economies. Hence, growing number of road accidents is expected to drive the temperature control devices market in future.



Military use of temperature control devices such as blood/IV warmers is also significant with around 18-20.0% of the global demand for these devices being sourced for military/defense departments. Additionally, blood/IV warmers are also required by search and rescue forces, as they deal with numerous victims of natural calamities and mishaps that often occur in the remotest or most extreme environments.



Growth of surgical procedures worldwide has also led to the increase in demand for both conductive and convective patient warming devices. These devices help surgeons to maintain a patient's body temperature at optimum levels and prevent the risk of surgery induced hypothermia.



Temperature Modulation Devices Market Report Highlights

By product, convective patient warming systems is expected to grow in the forthcoming years owing to increasing need for surgical procedures and to increase the recovery speed among patients.

Besides the temperature control system market for product accessories, the portable Blood/IV warmers segment is expected to see a respectable growth during the forecast period due to growing demand from ambulatory services and military/defense sectors

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment owing to growing number of surgeries, presence of huge population demography, and increasing quality of healthcare demanded by patients

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Temperature Modulation Devices Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.1.1. Regulatory framework

3.1.2. Reimbursement pathway

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1. Growing incidence of road accidents and other fatalities

3.2.1.2. Increasing number of surgical procedures

3.2.1.3. Increasing demand from ambulatory services

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1. Temperature modulation devices are electricity dependent

3.3. Temperature Modulation Devices: Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. Temperature Modulation Devices Market: Segment Analysis, By Type, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.1. Definitions and Scope

4.2. Type Market Share, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Segment Dashboard

4.4. Global Temperature Modulation Devices Market, by Type, 2018 to 2030

4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

4.5.1. Portable Blood/IV fluid warmers

4.5.2. Conductive patient warming systems

4.5.3. Convective patient warming systems

4.5.4. Conductive patient cooling systems

4.5.5. Other Products & Accessories



Chapter 5. Temperature Modulation Devices Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Regional market share analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.2. Regional Market Dashboard

5.3. Global Regional Market Snapshot

5.4. Global Temperature Modulation Devices Market Size, & Forecasts, Volume and Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030:



Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

Stryker

Gentherm Medical

Belmont Medical

Becton, Dickinson and Company

3M

The Surgical Company

ICU Medical

