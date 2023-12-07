K. Hovnanian® Introduces Enclave at Hillandale, a New LOOKS Community in Morris County

FAR HILLS, N.J., Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K. Hovnanian Homes introduces Enclave at Hillandale, a new boutique townhome community in Mendham Township, which offers LOOKS: a designer-curated collection of beautiful interiors. Buyers can choose between Loft, Farmhouse, or Classic LOOKS, and enjoy cohesive style without the stress.



"By whittling down an overwhelming number of design choices, we’ve been able to focus on making our 'LOOKS' stand out," said Alexander Hovnanian, Executive Vice President of Homebuilding Operations. "Think of it this way: Would you rather buy fish from a diner with a menu the size of a phone book, or from a seafood restaurant that specializes in a few high-quality dishes?"

With the innovative LOOKS process, including the online Design & Price tool at select communities, "we can make the process of designing your home actually fun," said Hovnanian. "It’s simple, easy, and most importantly, you’ll actually know the price!"

These new construction townhomes offer up to 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, 2-car garage and 3,372 square feet, with a basement walkout option.

Built on the former grounds of Mosley Mansion, Enclave at Hillandale offers close proximity to a range of shops, restaurants, local farms, and outdoor recreation. It’s conveniently located near Routes 206, 202, 78 and 287, and NJ Transit.

More information is available at khov.com/hillandale, or by emailing nypress@khov.com.

About Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., founded in 1959 by Kevork S. Hovnanian, is headquartered in Matawan, New Jersey and, through its subsidiaries, is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. The Company’s homes are marketed and sold under the trade name K. Hovnanian® Homes. Additionally, the Company’s subsidiaries, as developers of K. Hovnanian’s® Four Seasons communities, make the Company one of the nation’s largest builders of active lifestyle communities.

Additional information on Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. can be accessed through the "Investor Relations" section of the Hovnanian Enterprises’ website at http://www.khov.com. To be added to Hovnanian's investor e-mail list, please send an e-mail to IR@khov.com or sign up at http://www.khov.com.

Enclave at Hillandale is offered by K. Hovnanian at Hillandale, LLC. All dimensions are approximate. Features and options may vary. Unless stated hardscape, landscape and decorator items not included. See a Sales Consultant for full details. Equal Housing Opportunity.