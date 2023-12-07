Time-Sensitive Networking Market projected to reach USD 1,557 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 38.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - a comprehensive study by MarketDigits

Richmond, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Time-Sensitive Networking Market , by Component (Switches, Hubs, Routers and Gateways, Connectors, Controllers and Processors, Others), Type (IEEE 802.1 AS, IEEE 802.1 Qbv, IEEE 802.1 CB, IEEE 802.1 Qbu, IEEE 802.1 Qcc, Others), Application (Power & Energy, Automotive, Transportation, Oil & Gas, Aerospace, Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030".

Global Time-Sensitive Networking Market Report Scope:

Market size value in 2022 USD 115 Million Market size value in 2030 USD 1,557 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 38.5% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Segments Covered Component, Type, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Sample of Companies Covered Belden Inc. Cisco Systems Inc. Texas Instruments Incorporated Siemens Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Time-Sensitive Networking Market

177 - Market Data Tables

66 - List of Figures

233 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) represents a transformative approach in networking technologies, designed to ensure precise and deterministic communication within time-critical applications. TSN encompasses a set of standards and protocols that prioritize time-sensitive data transmission over Ethernet networks, enabling industries to achieve real-time communication and synchronization in their interconnected systems. This breakthrough technology is particularly crucial for sectors requiring low-latency and high-reliability networks, such as industrial automation, automotive, healthcare, and telecommunications. The Time-Sensitive Networking market is experiencing a paradigm shift as industries increasingly recognize the necessity of synchronized communication for emerging technologies like the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Industry 4.0. TSN's ability to provide synchronized and low-latency communication fosters a more dependable and efficient network infrastructure. This market evolution is driven by the growing demand for seamless integration of diverse devices, the rise of connected ecosystems, and the need for enhanced reliability in critical applications. As industries embrace TSN to address the challenges of latency-sensitive environments, the Time-Sensitive Networking market is poised for substantial growth, playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of interconnected systems across various industrial domains.

Major Vendors in the Global Time-Sensitive Networking Market:

Belden Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Siemens

Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

NXP Semiconductor N.V.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Analog Devices Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Increasing demand for deterministic Ethernet in real time applications

The Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) market is experiencing a significant boost due to the increasing demand for deterministic Ethernet in real-time applications. As industries become more reliant on interconnected systems for mission-critical operations, the need for precise and predictable communication within Ethernet networks has intensified. TSN, with its set of standards and protocols, emerges as a key driver in addressing this demand, providing a solution that ensures deterministic behavior in time-sensitive scenarios. The driver of TSN market growth is underscored by its ability to enable real-time communication with low-latency and high reliability. Industries such as industrial automation, automotive, healthcare, and telecommunications are increasingly leveraging TSN to achieve synchronized and deterministic Ethernet communication, especially in applications where timing is crucial. The adoption of TSN is propelled by the rising prominence of technologies like the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Industry 4.0, where interconnected devices and systems require seamless and precise communication.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Increasing demand for deterministic Ethernet in real time applications

Increasing deployment of hyper automation

Opportunities:

Emergence of 5G technology

Increasing government support

Emergence of 5G technology

The Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) market is presented with a significant opportunity driven by the emergence of 5G technology. As 5G networks proliferate, offering unprecedented data speeds and ultra-low latency, the demand for advanced networking solutions capable of harnessing the full potential of 5G capabilities becomes paramount. TSN, with its focus on deterministic and real-time communication, aligns seamlessly with the requirements of 5G-enabled applications and services, positioning itself as a crucial enabler for the success of the 5G ecosystem. The opportunity within the TSN market arises from its ability to complement and enhance the performance of 5G networks, particularly in applications that demand stringent timing and reliability, such as industrial automation, autonomous vehicles, and mission-critical communication systems.

The market for Time-Sensitive Networking is dominated by Asia Pacific.

Asia Pacific asserts its dominance as the primary region propelling the growth of the Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) market. The region is experiencing a significant surge in demand for TSN solutions, driven by the rapid industrialization, increased adoption of automation technologies, and the growing emphasis on interconnected systems in various industries. As countries in Asia Pacific embrace digital transformation initiatives, there is a heightened focus on deploying TSN to achieve deterministic and real-time communication within complex network environments. Key sectors such as manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare in Asia Pacific are incorporating TSN to address the requirements of low-latency and high-reliability communication. The industrial landscape's evolution towards Industry 4.0 and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) further amplifies the significance of TSN in enabling seamless connectivity and synchronization across diverse devices and applications. Moreover, the dominance of Asia Pacific in the TSN market is accentuated by the region's proactive approach to adopting advanced networking technologies. Governments and businesses alike are recognizing the transformative potential of TSN, fostering an environment conducive to its widespread adoption.

The Switches Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

Based on Component the Time-Sensitive Networking market is segmented into Switches, Hubs, Routers and Gateways, Connectors, Controllers and Processors, Others. The switches segment reigns supreme, holding the largest market share due to its critical role in network infrastructure. Switches serve as the backbone of TSN solutions, facilitating precise and low-latency communication by connecting and managing data flow across devices. Their scalability, flexibility, and widespread availability from various vendors have cemented their position as the preferred choice for TSN implementation. The growing demand for TSN solutions in industries like industrial automation, automotive, and aerospace further fuels the dominance of the switches segment. These industries rely on precise timing and low latency for applications such as motion control, sensor synchronization, and real-time data transmission. Switches effectively address these requirements, enabling TSN to deliver the performance and reliability demanded by these applications.

