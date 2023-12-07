EMC launches the World's First AI Computing Power RWA on December 6th in CEEX.COM

Singapore, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) + RWA (Real World Assets) increasingly becomes the focus of Web3 narratives, the industry widely predicts that RWAs will be the theme assets of the next bull market. The world's first RWA product based on AI computing power hardware GPU is scheduled for official release on December 6, 2023, on the CEEX platform.

According to the issuer, ComputeDAO, this release represents the first phase of products based on AI computing power hardware GPU assets. It consists of two groups of 8-card RTX 4090 computing units located in a Singapore IDC data center, with a total asset value of $100,000, comprising 40 units, and a product cycle of one year. From an industry perspective, the release of this AI computing power RWA product is highly innovative and revolutionary.



Introducing AI computing power GPUs as standardized assets into the realm of RWAs creates new externally tradable value-added assets. Traditionally, RWA products have been constrained by single, non-standardized, and externally uncertain asset values. However, this release of AI computing power RWA products, based on GPUs—the most valuable production tools of the AI era—represents not only standardization, high value, and high technical added value but also locks in sustainable external value creation. It is reported that the two computing units in the initial product release have already signed three-year leasing agreements with annual payments and will primarily be used to provide computing power for AI tools on e-commerce platforms. The rental income from these computing power leases is expected to achieve an annualized return on RWA assets of over 18%.



What is more important is that AI + Web3 is undoubtedly becoming the primary driving force for the sustained development of Web3, and AI computing power RWA will undoubtedly be the catalyst for this force. According to ComputeDAO, the provider of the RWA product assets in this release is a cluster node of the EMC computing power network. EMC (Edge Matrix Computing) is a leading decentralized AI computing power application network that efficiently aggregates and collaborates tens of thousands of idle or clustered GPU computing power nodes through Proof of Work (POW). It is a representative project in the AI computing power DePIN. EMC's unique value lies in being the only project in the Web3 space to directly connect GPU computing power assets with AI applications and provide them to ordinary developers and users at low cost and convenience.



The nodes bundled and released in this RWA issuance represent one such example. The issuance of RWA not only increases asset liquidity for nodes and the network but, more importantly, these nodes continue to receive POW rewards—EMC tokens—in the EMC network. These EMC token rewards will become an imaginative source of income for RWA product holders, in addition to computing power leasing returns. At the same time, ComputeDAO will use 10% of the issuance income to buy and burn EMC tokens. In future product releases, the purchase of AI computing power RWA products can only be done using EMC tokens, further ensuring the continuous growth of the EMC network's value within the RWA product. RWA products are not rare; what is rare is playing a significant role in a complete AI + Web3 ecosystem.



According to ComputeDAO, the sales partners for this AI computing power RWA product are CEEX exchange and UXUY wallet, providing a scenario for subsequent product trading. In early community communications, users expressed great enthusiasm and strong optimism for this innovative asset product. ComputeDAO states that after the end of the first-phase product sale and process evaluation, subsequent products will be launched quickly.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, or intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing in or trading securities and cryptocurrency.