Gradient Cyber Receives SOC 2 Type II Attestation

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gradient Cyber, the leader in MXDR, today announced that it has completed its SOC 2 Type II audit, performed by KirkpatrickPrice. This attestation provides evidence that Gradient Cyber has a strong commitment to security and to delivering high-quality services to its clients by demonstrating it has the necessary internal controls and processes in place.

A SOC 2 audit provides an independent, third-party validation that a service organization’s information security practices meet industry standards stipulated by the AICPA. During the audit, non-financial reporting controls related to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of a system are tested. The SOC 2 report delivered by KirkpatrickPrice verifies the design and operating effectiveness of controls to meet the standards for these criteria.

“Instilling trust and confidence for our clients and stakeholders is job one at Gradient Cyber. SOC 2 Type 2 is a rigorous certification that ensures we’re delivering robust security, confidentiality, and service availability,” stated Steve Chappell, COO for Gradient Cyber. “This certification is essential to ensuring our mid-market customers are being safeguarded by our Managed Security Operations Center, 24x7x365.”

“The SOC 2 audit is based on the Trust Services Criteria,” said Joseph Kirkpatrick, President of KirkpatrickPrice. “Gradient Cyber delivers trust-based services to their clients, and by communicating the results of this audit, their clients can be assured of their reliance on Gradient Cyber’s controls.”

About Gradient Cyber

Gradient Cyber provides the leading mid-market Managed Detection and Response (MXDR) solution - which bolsters your cybersecurity posture, compliance, and business resilience by pinpointing and halting attacks before they lead to financial setbacks, operational disruptions, data breaches, or reputational harm. Our XDR platform integrates a variety of endpoint, identity, network and cloud data sources. Advanced analytics connect and contextualize data signals into prioritized alerts which are vetted by cyber analysts and converted into response / remediation action. Combined with our 24x7 SOC and white-glove service model, Gradient Cyber ensures high customer satisfaction at a fraction of the cost of alternative approaches.

About KirkpatrickPrice

KirkpatrickPrice is a licensed CPA firm, PCI QSA, and a HITRUST CSF Assessor, registered with the PCAOB, providing assurance services to over a thousand clients in North America, South America, Asia, Europe, and Australia. The firm has more than a decade of experience in information security assessments, audits, and tests that strengthen information security practices and internal controls. KirkpatrickPrice most commonly performs assessments on SOC 1, SOC 2, PCI DSS, HIPAA, HITRUST CSF, GDPR, ISO 27001, FISMA, and FERPA frameworks, as well as advanced-level penetration testing. For more information, visit www.kirkpatrickprice.com, follow KirkpatrickPrice on LinkedIn, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b62d4184-824b-48d5-8699-9a1a8977be8e