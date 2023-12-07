United States $175+ Mn Mycorrhizae Based Biofertilizers Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028F

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Mycorrhizae Based Biofertilizers Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States market for Mycorrhizae Based Biofertilizers recorded a valuation of USD 116.78 million in 2022 and is expected to experience substantial growth in the forecast period, projecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.33% through 2028 and is expected to reach at USD 176.16 million by 2028.





Key Market Drivers

Growing Adoption of Organic & Natural Food:



In recent years, a remarkable shift in consumer preferences towards organic food has been observed in the United States. The demand for organic food has surged due to health-conscious consumers, environmental awareness, and a desire for higher quality and sustainable choices. As the organic food industry gains momentum, the need for innovative and sustainable agricultural practices increases as well.

Mycorrhizae based biofertilizers have emerged as a significant tool in revolutionizing organic food production while promoting environmental health. The mycorrhizal fungi play a crucial role in extracting nutrients from the soil and delivering them to plant roots, enhancing the nutritional value of organic food. This surge in demand for organic and natural food contributes to the growth of the United States Mycorrhizae Based Biofertilizers Market.



Growing Demand for Sustainable Flavor:



A culinary revolution focused on sustainably grown, flavorful, and nutrient-rich produce is taking place in the United States. The demand for such produce is driven by environmentally-conscious consumers seeking flavorful and nutritious options.

Mycorrhizae-based biofertilizers are emerging as a solution that enhances crop flavor while aligning with sustainability principles. These biofertilizers not only improve crop flavor but also promote sustainable practices, creating a win-win situation for farmers and consumers. The use of mycorrhizae-based biofertilizers in sustainable agriculture enhances flavor while supporting soil health and biodiversity.



Rising Exploration and Invention:



Mycorrhizae-based biofertilizers are at the forefront of sustainable agricultural practices that balance productivity, environmental health, and resource efficiency. These biofertilizers leverage beneficial mycorrhizal fungi to enhance nutrient uptake, improve soil structure, and increase plant resilience. Ongoing research is uncovering new dimensions of their potential, revolutionizing agricultural practices. Scientists are identifying specific mycorrhizal strains that form strong partnerships with different plant species, optimizing interactions for improved results.

Moreover, research is exploring how mycorrhizae enhance plant resilience to environmental stressors such as drought and disease. Genetic and molecular studies are shedding light on the genetic components of mycorrhizal associations, aiding in the development of effective biofertilizer formulations. Custom blends of mycorrhizal fungi are being designed for specific crops, soils, and environmental conditions. These innovations are driving the growth of the United States Mycorrhizae Based Biofertilizers Market in the projected period.

Key Market Trends

Commercialization and Product Innovation:



Mycorrhizae-based products have gained attention for enhancing plant growth and soil health. The commercialization involves development, production, and distribution of formulations containing beneficial fungi. These products are designed for easy application, supporting crop growth and soil health. Innovations in application methods and compatibility with other agricultural inputs contribute to the growth of this market.



Increasing Adoption of Integrated Agriculture:



Integrated agriculture combines various practices to optimize yields and promote sustainability. Mycorrhizae-based products align well with integrated agriculture principles. These products enhance plant resilience, soil health, and nutrient cycling, supporting diversified agriculture. Integrated agriculture's focus on soil health and reduced chemical inputs further boosts the demand for mycorrhizae-based products.



Key Market Challenges

Lack of Knowledge of Organic Farming:



Despite decades of research, many farmers and agricultural professionals lack comprehensive understanding of organic farming practices, including mycorrhizae based biofertilizers. This knowledge gap hampers their adoption and integration into mainstream agricultural practices. Agricultural extension services, responsible for disseminating information, often lack comprehensive guidance on these biofertilizers, further contributing to the lack of understanding.



Regulated Shelf Life of Mycorrhizae Based Biofertilizers:



Mycorrhizal fungi are living organisms that require specific conditions to remain viable. Exposure to unfavorable conditions can diminish their viability over time, reducing their efficacy upon application. Farmers may find it challenging to ensure that purchased biofertilizers contain live fungi. Additionally, competition from other microorganisms in the product can hinder the establishment of symbiotic associations, potentially affecting the growth of the United States Mycorrhizae Based Biofertilizers Market.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the United States Mycorrhizae Based Biofertilizers Market.

Report Scope:



United States Mycorrhizae Based Biofertilizers Market, By Type:

Endomycorrhizae

Ectomycorrhizae

United States Mycorrhizae Based Biofertilizers Market, By Form:

Liquid

Solid

United States Mycorrhizae Based Biofertilizers Market, By Mode of Application:

Soil Treatment

Seed Treatment

Fertilization Treatment

United States Mycorrhizae Based Biofertilizers Market, By Application:

Agricultural

Non-agricultural

United States Mycorrhizae Based Biofertilizers Market, By Region:

Northeast

South

Midwest

West

