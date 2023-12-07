United States Liver Cancer Therapeutics Research Report 2023: Markets, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2018-2028

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



United States liver cancer therapeutics market is expected to grow significantly over the coming years, due to several factors. These factors include the increasing prevalence of liver cancer, rising demand for effective treatments, and advancements in targeted therapies and immunotherapies.



According to the American Cancer Society, in 2023, there will be approximately 41,210 new instances of primary liver cancer in the United States (27,980 men and 13,230 women).



Hepatocellular carcinoma, a substitute term for liver cancer, is a kind of cancer that develops in the cells of the liver. It is an acute disease that could be fatal and can spread to different body parts. Chronic hepatitis B and C, obesity, diabetes, and consuming alcohol are some of the major contributors to liver cancer. The effectiveness of treatment depends upon the stage and severity of the cancer and includes surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy.



The United States liver cancer therapeutics market is expanding because of the accessibility of innovative options for treatment. The development of minimally invasive surgical procedures like laparoscopic liver removal and radiofrequency ablation has reduced the invasiveness and increased the effectiveness of liver cancer therapeutics. The overall survival rate of patients with liver cancer has also increased because of the use of targeted therapy, immunotherapy, and combination therapy.



The United States market for liver cancer therapeutics is expanding because of the accessibility of innovative drugs. The treatment options for people with liver cancer have increased because of the approval of novel medications like Sorafenib, Lenvatinib, and Regorafenib. In clinical studies, these medications produced encouraging outcomes, and it is anticipated that they will drive market expansion in the years to come.



Additionally, the market is expanding because of a growing focus on research and development activities in the field of liver cancer therapeutics. To create novel medications and liver cancer treatment strategies, several pharmaceutical companies are making significant investments in R&D operations. For instance, Stivarga, an innovative drug being tested in clinical studies by Bayer AG, has showed favorable results in the management of advanced liver cancer.



The increasing focus on precision medicine is one of the key trends that will impact the therapeutics market for liver cancer in the United States in the years to come. Precision medicine involves altering a patient's treatment based on their genetic profile, lifestyle, and other variables. This strategy may increase the efficacy of liver cancer treatment while minimizing negative effects. Precision medicine's expansion in the treatment of liver cancer is expected to be fueled by the development of biomarkers and genetic profiling methods.



The rising use of combination treatments is another development that will have an impact on the development of the US liver cancer therapies market in the next years. Combination therapy involves using multiple drugs or methods of treatment at once to increase the efficacy of the treatment. Combination therapy has demonstrated outstanding results in trials, and it is expected to have a more significant part in liver cancer treatment.



In the years to come, the United States liver cancer therapeutics is expected to grow, owing to the usage of immunotherapy. In immunotherapy, cancer cells are combatted by the body's immune system. For the treatment of liver cancer, several immunotherapy drugs have been granted approval, and more are being researched. As scientists learn more about the underlying biology of liver cancer, their understanding of the efficacy of immunotherapy as a liver cancer treatment is anticipated to grow.



Additionally, in the coming years, the United States liver cancer therapeutics market is expected to be significantly affected by the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI). Huge amounts of medical data can be analyzed using AI to find patterns that can aid in the detection and management of liver cancer. Better patient outcomes will be expected because of the employment of AI in the diagnosis and treatment of liver cancer.



The United States liver cancer therapeutics market has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The delay of therapeutic trials for liver cancer has been one of the pandemic's most important effects. The pandemic caused numerous clinical trials to be delayed or disbanded which slowed down the development and launch of novel liver cancer treatments. The epidemic has also interfered with the delivery of cancer care, notably the treatment of liver cancer, which has caused delays in diagnosis and treatment as well as decreased patient access to treatment facilities. Economic difficulties have been brought on by the pandemic, including decreased funding for research and development projects.



Although the United States liver cancer therapeutics market is expected to grow in the next years, there are several challenges that may hinder this growth. The challenges include the high costs of care, a shortage of effective treatment options, the lack of understanding of the disease, a shortage of skilled professionals with expertise in treating liver cancer, and the complexity of the disease.

