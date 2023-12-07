Coloplast A/S - Articles of Association

Articles of association for Coloplast A/S as adopted at the Annual General Meeting of Coloplast A/S held today, 7 December 2023 are enclosed.

For further information, please contact



Investors and analysts

Anders Lonning-Skovgaard

Executive Vice President, CFO

Tel. +45 4911 1111

Aleksandra Dimovska

Senior Director, Investor Relations

Tel. +45 4911 1800 / +45 4911 2458

Email: dkadim@coloplast.com

Kristine Husted Munk

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

Tel. +45 4911 1800 / +45 4911 3266

Email: dkkhu@coloplast.com

Press and media

Peter Mønster

Sr. Media Relations Manager

Tel. +45 4911 2623

Email: dkpete@coloplast.com

Address

Coloplast A/S

Holtedam 1

DK-3050 Humlebaek

Denmark

Company reg. (CVR) no. 69749917

Website

www.coloplast.com

This announcement is available in a Danish and an English-language version. In the event of discrepancies, the English version shall prevail.

