Direct Reduced Iron Market Overview 2023-2027: Key Drivers, Major Players And Their Strategies As Per The Business Research Company's Direct Reduced Iron Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Direct Reduced Iron Global Market Report 2023, the global direct reduced iron market is poised for substantial expansion, with a projected growth from $26.37 billion in 2022 to $28.98 billion in 2023, representing a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. Despite economic disruptions caused by the Russia-Ukraine war and ongoing challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, the direct reduced iron market is anticipated to reach $40.65 billion in 2027, sustaining a steady CAGR of 8.8%.



Driving Forces: The rising demand for steel products emerges as a pivotal driver propelling the direct reduced iron market. Factors such as urbanization, increased construction activities, and growing business and consumer spending contribute to this surge. Direct reduced iron, serving as a substitute for scrap metal and pig iron in steel production, not only meets the escalating demand but also contributes to lower greenhouse gas emissions and reduced energy consumption.

Major Players: Prominent players in the direct reduced iron market include Welspun Group, ArcelorMittal, JFE Steel Corporation, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., and other key industry stakeholders. Their strategic contributions underscore their commitment to shaping the market landscape.

Technological Advancements: Technological advancements stand out as a key trend in the direct reduced iron market. Companies like Metso Outotec are at the forefront, developing innovative products with advanced technologies. Notably, Metso Outotec's launch of a direct reduced iron (DRI) smelting furnace in October 2022 exemplifies the industry's commitment to decarbonizing the steel sector and meeting sustainability goals.

Strategic Partnerships: In October 2022, H2 Green Steel partnered with Midrex, showcasing the industry's collaborative efforts to address global carbon neutrality challenges. Such partnerships, including equity investments and plant supply agreements, contribute to advancing technologies and fostering sustainable practices in direct reduced iron production.

Regional Dynamics: Asia-Pacific dominated the direct reduced iron market in 2022, reflecting the region's pivotal role in industry growth.

Market Segmentation: The global direct reduced iron market is segmented by production process (coal-based, gas-based or Midrex), form (pellets, lumps), and application (steel making, construction).

Utilizing the Market Report: Stakeholders across the value chain, including industry players, investors, and policymakers, can leverage the insights provided in the Global Market Report 2023. The comprehensive analysis offers valuable information on technological trends, market segments, and regional dynamics, empowering decision-makers to make informed choices, align strategies with industry developments, and capitalize on emerging opportunities for sustainable growth.

Direct Reduced Iron Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the direct reduced iron market size, direct reduced iron market segments, direct reduced iron market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

