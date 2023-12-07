Dallas, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BBQathome.com by Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is the perfect spot online to shop for a smokin’ holiday gift for your favorite pit master.

Christmas is around the corner, and if you’re looking for a Legit.Texas.Barbecue. gift idea for the barbecue lover in your life, BBQathome.com is the place. Dickey’s, the historical Texas barbecue brand, offers a variety of smokin’ options available for purchase at BBQathome.com. Some of their most popular items include:

“During the holidays and all year round, we’re thrilled to offer some of our traditional barbecue classics to barbecue lovers from all over,” said Roland Dickey, Jr, CEO Dickey’s Capital Group. “Our Texas Two-Step Gift Boxes deliver a smokin’ lineup of barbecue gifts that fans can enjoy in the comfort of their own home!”

All above mentioned items can be conveniently purchased on the Barbecue At Home website at www.BBQathome.com and shipped directly to your door.



To learn more, follow Barbecue At Home on Facebook and Instagram. Join the Barbecue At Home E-Club here to receive information on new products, recipes, and promotions.

About Barbecue at Home by Dickey’s

Created by the world’s largest barbecue concept – Dickey’s Barbecue Pit – Barbecue At Home allows barbecue enthusiasts from all over the U.S. to have craft sausages, premium quality meats, and unique rubs and spices shipped right to their door. Barbecue At Home offers a selection of recipes, the best meat gift boxes, merchandise, and custom creations from the culinary mind of James Beard honorary Executive Chef Phil Butler. For more information, visit barbecueathome.com.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

# # #

Attachment