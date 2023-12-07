United States $7.91 Bn Cosmetic Chemicals Markets, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2028F

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Cosmetic Chemicals Market Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Cosmetic Chemicals Market was valued at USD 17.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to experience robust growth in the forecast period, with a CAGR of 4.7% through 2028.

The market is expected to witness significant expansion due to several factors, including increasing demand for personal care products, product innovation and technological advancements, growing health and wellness awareness, rising disposable income and urbanization, and a surge in domestic demand for functional cosmetic products such as anti-aging and UV absorbing cosmetics. According to Zippia statistics, people in the United States spend approximately USD 89.7 billion annually on beauty products.

The United States cosmetic chemicals market plays a crucial role in formulating cosmetic and personal care products. Cosmetic chemicals are essential ingredients used in the creation of various products, including skincare items, haircare products, fragrances, and makeup. They serve multiple purposes, such as providing texture, enhancing performance, preserving shelf life, and delivering specific benefits like moisturization, UV protection, or anti-aging properties.

Cosmetic chemicals are necessary for formulating diverse cosmetic products, and their precise proportions and combinations are utilized to achieve desired textures, consistencies, and functionalities. For instance, emulsifiers are employed to stabilize oil and water mixtures in creams and lotions, while surfactants provide foaming and cleansing properties in shampoos and body washes.





Key Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for personal care products, driven by evolving beauty trends, changing consumer preferences, and a focus on personal grooming and appearance.

Growing domestic demand for functional cosmetic products offering specific benefits beyond aesthetics.

Technological innovations in the cosmetic industry, such as encapsulation technology and nanotechnology, are driving the demand for specialized cosmetic chemicals.

Rising interest in anti-aging and skincare products, contributing to the growth of the cosmetic chemicals market.

A shift towards products that offer holistic benefits, such as natural ingredients and environmentally-friendly formulations.

Key Market Challenges:

Disruptions in the supply chain, which can lead to production delays and shortages.

Rising costs for research and development, particularly with the integration of advanced technologies.

Ensuring compliance with regulatory standards becomes more challenging when supply chain disruptions impact ingredient sourcing or manufacturing processes.

Key Market Trends:

Customization and personalization of cosmetic products to cater to individual consumer needs and preferences.

Globalization and e-commerce, which facilitate the efficient movement of cosmetic chemicals and direct engagement with consumers.

Skincare dominating the market due to increased consumer awareness and demand for effective skincare products.

The Midwest region leading in the United States cosmetic chemicals market, known for its manufacturing and industrial base.

Key Market Players

BASF Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company

Stepan Company

AkzoNobel Surface Chemistry LLC

Croda, Inc.

Clariant Corporation

Solvay USA, Inc.

Evonik Corporation

Ashland, Inc.

Wacker Chemicals Corporation

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5.63 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $7.91 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered United States

Report Scope:



United States Cosmetic Chemicals Market, By Type:

Emollients & Moisturizers

Surfactants

Specialty Additives

Thickening Agents

Others

United States Cosmetic Chemicals Market, By Application:

Skin Care

Hair Care

Color Cosmetics

Toiletries

Oral Care

Nail Care

Others

United States Cosmetic Chemicals Market, By Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

