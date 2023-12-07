Dublin, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Future of Autonomous Systems-Focus on Autonomous Navigation Software Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific future of autonomous systems: focus on autonomous navigation software market was valued at $691.7 million in 2022, and it is expected to be $1.36 billion by 2033. This market is anticipated to be propelled by the ongoing development and uptake of digital technologies, government programs encouraging the use of autonomous technologies, and the growing need for efficiency and automation across a range of sectors, including manufacturing, transportation, healthcare, and agriculture. Additionally, it is anticipated that the adoption of autonomous systems would be fueled by the growing need to decrease human error and increase safety in key processes.

It is expected that the Asia-Pacific (APAC) market would witness significant growth in the near future due to the potential expansion of the autonomous systems industry, with a particular emphasis on autonomous navigation software. Numerous causes, such as the growing emphasis on sustainability and environmental responsibility, are driving this expansion. Nevertheless, obstacles including cybersecurity threats, ethical and legal issues, and high implementation costs stand in the way of autonomous systems' broad use. It is imperative that industry players and policymakers tackle these obstacles in order to enable widespread implementation.

On the other hand, the market is propelled by the need for increased productivity, scalability, ongoing technical innovation, digital technology adoption, and cost reduction. Furthermore, the increasing use of autonomous systems is probably going to result in the introduction of new business models, like autonomous trucks, buses, shuttles, and drone delivery networks. The advancements in autonomous platforms have the potential to disrupt traditional industries, creating new opportunities for both established and emerging stakeholders in the ecosystem.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What are the futuristic trends in the Asia-Pacific future of autonomous systems: focus on autonomous navigation software market, and how is the market expected to change over the forecast period 2023-2033?

What are the key drivers and challenges faced by the companies that are currently working in the Asia-Pacific future of autonomous systems: focus on autonomous navigation software market?

How is the market expected to grow during the forecast period 2023-2033?

What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players to sustain in this highly competitive market?

What is the current and future revenue scenario of the Asia-Pacific future of autonomous systems: focus on autonomous navigation software market?

Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Sector

Commercial

Military

Civil Government

Segmentation by Platform

Autonomous Vehicle (Trucks/Buses/Vans)

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV)

Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV)

Autonomous Mobile Robot

Collaborative Robot (Cobot)

Humanoid

Segmentation by Country

Key manufacturers of the future of autonomous systems:

Momenta

Advanced Navigation

Key Topics Covered:





1. Market

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Evolution of Autonomous Systems: Overview

1.1.2 Start-ups and Investment Landscape

1.1.3 Ongoing and Upcoming Projects

1.1.4 Prioritising Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Requirements

1.1.5 Patent Analysis

1.1.6 Current and Futuristic Trends

1.1.6.1 Thermal Stereo Sensing in Autonomous Vehicles

1.1.6.2 Rapid Developments in Humanoid Robots Technology

1.1.6.3 Use of 360-Degree Stabilized Vision and Depth Collision in Autonomous Systems

1.1.7 Supply Chain Analysis

1.1.8 Evolving Autonomous Software Solutions and Machines: Focus Areas and the Future

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Continuous Advancements and Adoption of Digital Technologies

1.2.1.2 Government Initiatives for Adoption of Autonomous Technologies

1.2.1.3 Increased Need to Reduce Human Errors

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 High Costs and Complexity Involved in the Development of Autonomous Solutions

1.2.2.2 Lack of Advanced Communication Infrastructure

1.2.2.3 Requirement of Fixed Infrastructure to Operate Autonomous Systems

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 New Product Launches

1.2.3.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, Agreements, and Contracts

1.2.4 Business Opportunities

1.2.4.1 Increasing Adoption of Autonomous Systems across Industries

1.2.4.2 Rising Investments in Autonomous Technology

2. Asia-Pacific

3. Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles

3.1 Market Share Analysis



