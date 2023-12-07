Press Conference: NS Federation of Labour & Halifax-Dartmouth & District Labour Council announce actions to support striking SEIU Local 2 members

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nova Scotia Federation of Labour and Halifax-Dartmouth & District Labour Council will hold a press conference tomorrow to announce actions their organizations will be taking to support the workers striking at the Sobeys Pete’s Frootique grocery store.



WHAT : Press Conference re: Sobeys Pete’s Frootique Strike

WHEN : TOMORROW. Friday December 8, 2023, at 10 a.m.

WHERE : Hampton’s Inn Hotel. 1960 Brunswick St., Halifax

Danny Cavanaugh, the NSFL President, and Debbie Richardson, the HDLC President, will be joined by a striking Pete’s Frootique worker to announce upcoming local, provincial, and national actions. The strike enters its fourth week on Saturday.

For information about the workers’ efforts to win a fair contract from Sobeys, owners of Pete’s Frootique, visit www.PetesOnStrike.ca.

SEIU Local 2 represents 20,000 workers in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta. We are proud members of the largest, fastest growing, and most dynamic union in North America.

Media Contact: Diego Mendez 416-476-7762 dmendez@seiulocal2.ca