Kering: Interim dividend for financial year 2023

Press release - 2023 Interim dividend

PRESS RELEASE December 7, 2023

INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2023

The Board of Directors of Kering, at its meeting of December 7, 2023, has declared an interim dividend for financial year 2023. The interim dividend will amount to €4.50 per share.

The interim dividend will be paid on January 17, 2024 on positions recorded as of January 16, 2024 after market close. The ex-dividend date will be January 15, 2024 before trading. The balance of the dividend for financial year 2023 will be proposed by the Board of Directors of February 7, 2024 for approval by the Annual General Meeting of April 25, 2024.

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods and Jewelry: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Ginori 1735 as well as Kering Eyewear and Kering Beauté. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow’s Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: “Empowering Imagination”. In 2022, Kering had over 47,000 employees and revenue of €20.4 billion.

Attachment