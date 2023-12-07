BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc: Managers' Transactions - Pekka Jalovaara

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc, Company announcement, Management transactions, 7 December 2023 at 7.00 p.m. (EET)
BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Pekka Jalovaara
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Jalovaara Pekka
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: BBS Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj
LEI: 743700BYSBP0PCR6N767
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700BYSBP0PCR6N767_20231207173757_8
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-12-04
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: FI4000260583
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 133,850 Unit price: 0.005 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 133,850 Volume weighted average price: 0.005 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-12-05
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: FI4000260583
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 46,150 Unit price: 0.0038 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 46,150 Volume weighted average price: 0.0038 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-12-06
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: FI4000260583
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 5,227 Unit price: 0.002801 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 5,227 Volume weighted average price: 0.002801 EUR
For more information, please contact:
Juliusz Rakowski, CEO
+358 50 448 5132
juliusz.rakowski@bbs-artebone.fi
Certified Advisor:
Nordic Certified Adviser AB,
+46 70 551 67 29,
info@certifiedadviser.se
BBS in brief
BBS -Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc is a orthobiology company that started its operations in 2003. We have developed a new product for the treatment of complex bone fractures and bone healing issues. Our goal is to provide next-generation medical products for the treatment of bone injuries in orthopedic surgery. In the pharmaceutical industry, the development and research work require perseverance and courage to innovate. We have a track record of over 20 years in this field. Our company is characterized by expertise, innovation, and dedicated employees who are passionate about their work. Our first developed product, ARTEBONE® Paste, is in the final stages of the CE marking process to enable its commercialization in the EU market. We are based in Oulu with a medical manufacturing facility in Reisjärvi, holding a manufacturing license. The company's headquarters are in Oulu, and we employ over 20 people.
BBS has been listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland since February 2018.
More information: www.bbs-artebone.fi