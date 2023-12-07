BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc: Managers' Transactions - Pekka Jalovaara

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc, Company announcement, Management transactions, 7 December 2023 at 7.00 p.m. (EET)



BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Pekka Jalovaara

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Jalovaara Pekka

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: BBS Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj

LEI: 743700BYSBP0PCR6N767

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700BYSBP0PCR6N767_20231207173757_8

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-12-04

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT

ISIN: FI4000260583

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 133,850 Unit price: 0.005 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 133,850 Volume weighted average price: 0.005 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-12-05

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT

ISIN: FI4000260583

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 46,150 Unit price: 0.0038 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 46,150 Volume weighted average price: 0.0038 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-12-06

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT

ISIN: FI4000260583

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 5,227 Unit price: 0.002801 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 5,227 Volume weighted average price: 0.002801 EUR

For more information, please contact:

Juliusz Rakowski, CEO

+358 50 448 5132

juliusz.rakowski@bbs-artebone.fi

Certified Advisor:

Nordic Certified Adviser AB,

+46 70 551 67 29,

info@certifiedadviser.se

BBS in brief

BBS -Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc is a orthobiology company that started its operations in 2003. We have developed a new product for the treatment of complex bone fractures and bone healing issues. Our goal is to provide next-generation medical products for the treatment of bone injuries in orthopedic surgery. In the pharmaceutical industry, the development and research work require perseverance and courage to innovate. We have a track record of over 20 years in this field. Our company is characterized by expertise, innovation, and dedicated employees who are passionate about their work. Our first developed product, ARTEBONE® Paste, is in the final stages of the CE marking process to enable its commercialization in the EU market. We are based in Oulu with a medical manufacturing facility in Reisjärvi, holding a manufacturing license. The company's headquarters are in Oulu, and we employ over 20 people.

BBS has been listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland since February 2018.

More information: www.bbs-artebone.fi