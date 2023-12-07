Quadient’s Open Parcel Locker Network Selected as Partner for UPS Access Point Expansion in the UK

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in business solutions for meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels and a major global parcel locker operator, is pleased to share that UPS has selected its Parcel Pending by Quadient open locker network as one of their partners for the expansion of its UPS Access Point® network across the UK. The global package delivery leader has recently announced it will be opening additional locations for deliveries just in time for the holiday peak season.



The UPS Access Point network expansion is part of the carrier’s plan to reduce emissions in its ground operations. By adopting Quadient’s open locker network among other out-of-home delivery partners, UPS enables a more efficient service closer to the communities where customers live and work, decreasing the need for return visits for redeliveries. Lockers also provide a secure alternative, enabling customers to choose their nearest 24/7 location to collect their parcels while they’re away, or drop off their returns at their convenience. By consolidating both deliveries and returns collections in a single location, UPS can limit its drivers’ journeys and optimize delivery routes.

UPS is the fourth carrier adopting Quadient’s open locker network in the UK, already available in hundreds of locations across the country, including Motor Fuel Group and Rontec forecourts, as well as APCOA parking sites. Relying on an advanced cloud-based monitoring and tracking technology, Quadient offers modular and secure designs that can be placed in many locations, indoor or outdoor, in custom configurations, providing complete confidence that packages will not be damaged or stolen.

Quadient is rapidly establishing strategic partnerships to secure premium locations to accelerate its open locker network expansion across the UK. Operating over 19,500 locations globally, Quadient offers a unique value proposition, successfully operating open locker networks in the UK, Japan, and France, which are accessible to carriers, retailers, and businesses alike.

