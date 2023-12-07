Palmetto Roofers Under New Ownership: A Commitment to Excellence in Roofing Services

Greenville, South Carolina, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Palmetto Roofers, a trusted name in roofing services since 1983, is pleased to announce its acquisition by new ownership, marking an exciting chapter in the company's history. Under the leadership of General Manager Wyndel Cooper, Palmetto Roofers is reaffirming its commitment to customer satisfaction and delivering seamless roof installation and replacement services to homeowners and businesses throughout the Carolinas.



For four decades, Palmetto Roofers has been the go-to choice for roofing solutions in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company's dedication to quality craftsmanship, unmatched expertise, and a strong presence in the community have solidified its position as a leading roofing contractor in the area.. The acquisition reflects a renewed commitment to these principles and a pledge to elevate roofing services in the region.

General Manager Wyndel Cooper expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition, stating, "Our mission is to provide top-tier roofing services that exceed our customers' expectations. We understand the importance of a durable and dependable roof for homes and businesses, and we're dedicated to ensuring that every project we undertake is executed with precision and professionalism."

Palmetto Roofers' headquarters remains conveniently located in Greenville, South Carolina, at 101 N Main St #302, Greenville, SC 29601. Customers can reach the company by phone at (864) 686-4050 or visit the website at https://palmettoroofers.com/greenville-sc/ for more information.

As part of the company's extensive range of roofing services, Palmetto Roofers specializes in the roof epair and replacement of residential and commercial roof styles. Whether it's a shingle, tile, metal, or flat roof, their team of experienced roofing professionals ensures the highest quality workmanship, utilizing premium materials to guarantee lasting results.

In addition to routine roofing projects, Palmetto Roofers offers prompt and reliable roof repair services for storm and hail damage. The unpredictable weather patterns in the Carolinas can take a toll on roofs, and Palmetto Roofers is committed to providing swift assistance when homeowners and businesses need it most. Visit the company’s LinkedIn page to learn more: https://www.linkedin.com/company/palmetto-roofers

Palmetto Roofers has always taken pride in its deep roots within the Carolinas. The company is dedicated to supporting local communities and businesses while maintaining a commitment to environmental responsibility. With the new ownership, these values remain at the forefront of the company's mission.

In a region where a sturdy roof is a crucial asset, Palmetto Roofers' expertise and dedication have earned them a well-deserved reputation for excellence. The acquisition and renewed focus on customer satisfaction signify the company's unwavering commitment to raising the bar even higher in the roofing industry.

As Palmetto Roofers embarks on this new chapter, they invite homeowners and businesses across the Carolinas to experience the unparalleled quality and dedication that have been the hallmarks of their business and the roofing services they offer for nearly 40 years.

For more information or to learn more about Palmetto Roofers those interested can also follow them on Social Media at their Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/palmettoroofers

Palmetto Roofers, founded in 1983, is a trusted roofing company with headquarters in Greenville, South Carolina. With nearly 40 years of experience, Palmetto Roofers specializes in residential and commercial roof installation, replacement, and repair services throughout South Carolina and North Carolina. Committed to delivering exceptional craftsmanship and unmatched quality, Palmetto Roofers has earned a reputation as a leading roofing provider in the region.

Palmetto Roofers

Wyndel Cooper

(864) 686-4050

contact@palmettoroofers.com

101 N Main St #302

Greenville, SC 29601