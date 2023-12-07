Hindenburg Research Accuses Golden Heaven Group (GDHG) of Inflating Guest Counts and Not Disclosing CEO’s Checkered Past – Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GDHG) investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now.



Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (GDHG) Investigation:

“We are investigating whether Golden Heaven may have misled investors about its management team and financial results,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

On Nov. 13, 2023, Hindenburg Research tweeted a scathing report reportedly revealing that Golden Heaven’s Chairwoman & CEO (Qiong Jin) and her spouse were involved in fraud allegations concerning a pharmaceutical company that resulted in an unpaid judgment and the shutdown of the company’s headquarters, which carries the same principal executive office as Golden Heaven.

In addition, Hindenburg investigators reportedly visited all six of Golden Heaven’s parks to gauge visitor activity during peak hours. The largest (Yueyang), responsible for 36% of all guests in 2022, had only 10 cars in the parking lot on a Saturday afternoon visit. Visits to the others yielded similar results.

As a result of these visits, Hindenburg reportedly has “‘major doubts’” concerning the validity of Golden Heaven’s financial results.

In response, the price of Golden Heaven shares plunged $6.63, or about 28% lower, on Nov. 13, 2023.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Golden Heaven should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email GDHG@hbsslaw.com.

