Brandon Hall Group™ Announces Winners of the Excellence in Technology Awards

Boca Raton, FL, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group™, a pioneer in recognizing excellence in the Learning, Talent and Business industries, proudly announced the winners of the Excellence in Technology Awards during a live broadcast.

The esteemed event, often referred to as the “Academy Awards” by Learning, Talent, and Business Executives, took place on Dec. 7, 2023, celebrating three decades of honoring organizations at the forefront of technology innovation.

The complete list of winners can be found on the official awards website: excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners/.

Since its inception in 1993, the Brandon Hall Group™ Excellence Awards® have established themselves as the most prestigious awards program in the industry. The program recognizes organizations worldwide, spanning small, medium, large and global enterprises, government entities, not-for-profits and associations. Entries focus on programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems and tools that have demonstrated measurable results.

“In our 30th year, the Excellence in Technology Awards continue to showcase the best innovations in Learning, Talent Management, Talent Acquisition, HR, Workforce Management and Sales Enablement technologies. We are proud to receive applications from a diverse range of organizations globally, reflecting the ever-evolving landscape of technology solutions,” said Brandon Hall Group™ Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke, leader of the Excellence Awards® program.

Winners of the Excellence in Technology Awards are also invited to attend the HCM Excellence Conference and be recognized on stage at the Awards Gala on Feb. 14, 2024. This unique opportunity provides a platform for winners to share insights and network with industry leaders, further enhancing the impact of their achievements.

“Our awards program is distinguished by the thorough evaluation process led by industry experts. Judges meticulously score each entry and our Executive Leadership team at Brandon Hall Group™ reviews and validates the judging and scoring. The level of the award is solely determined by the number of points, ensuring a fair and unbiased recognition of excellence in technology,” said Brandon Hall Group™ Chief Executive Officer Mike Cooke.

The Excellence in Technology Awards follows a point-based system, where Gold, Silver and Bronze distinctions are awarded based on the score range. The point total directly determines the award level, resulting in a diverse distribution of Golds, Silvers and Bronzes across various categories. Some categories may see multiple winners in each tier, while others may showcase the exceptional performance of only a select few.

This year’s top winning organizations include Accenture, Adobe, Aliaxis, Allianz, Centum Learning, Chrysalis, Docebo, EI Powered by MPS, Engagedly, HealthStream, HiBob, IMD, Intuition, LearnUpon, Litmos, LRN, MetLife, NIIT, NovoEd, NTT Data, Paycor, Realizeit, SHIFT, Skillable, The Regis Company, Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance, Tenneo and Zalvadora.

Brandon Hall Group™ congratulates all the winners and extends appreciation to the participants for their commitment to advancing technology in the industry.

For more information about the Excellence in Technology Awards and other Brandon Hall Group™ programs, please visit www.brandonhall.com/.

About Brandon Hall Group:

Brandon Hall Group™ is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group™ to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 30 years, we have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations around the world, influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards® program was the first to recognize organizations for Learning and Talent and is the gold standard, known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

The awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully developed and deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems and tools that have achieved measurable results. We are honored to receive applications from organizations around the world ranging from small, medium, large and global enterprises, to government, not-for-profits and associations.

To learn more, please visit www.brandonhall.com.