Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims in WellTok Data Breach

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WellTok, Inc. (WellTok) recently announced that it suffered from a cybersecurity attack on or around May 30, 2023, that impacted the personal information of millions of individuals. The information potentially impacted in the breach includes individuals’ names, email addresses, physical addresses, telephone numbers, Social Security Numbers, Medicare/Medicaid ID numbers, and certain health insurance information.



Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against WellTok related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from WellTok, you may be entitled to compensation.

If you have received a notification from WellTok that your information was impacted, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, email him at patrick@lcllp.com, or fill out our contact form at www.lynchcarpenter.com/contact.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit www.lynchcarpenter.com.

CONTACT Jennifer Schlieper

COMPANY Lynch Carpenter LLP

PHONE (412) 387-7002

EMAIL jennifer@flyingscooterproductions.com

WEB lynchcarpenter.com