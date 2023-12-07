AIAG Announces New Initiative to Identify and Address Forced Labor Compliance Risks in the Supply Chain

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) today announced the launch of a new initiative to equip companies with the tools and resources to identify forced labor and human rights risks in their supply chains.



As global legislation poses greater risk to companies in the form of fines and banned goods in the U.S., Europe, Mexico, and other countries, there is mounting pressure on companies to have greater visibility into their supply chains. Buyers, compliance and risk managers, and others are also expected to have a deep understanding of their extended supply chain from component to raw material, an approach to supply chain mapping, and structured reporting supported by verified evidence, readily available.

In response to these needs, in 2024 AIAG will be providing webinars to facilitate awareness of global legislation, and access to member-only events featuring globally recognized legal professionals with expertise in international trade and transactional business, who are often out of reach for many companies. AIAG is also currently offering an interactive issue overview module with an embedded preparedness assessment, and will be adding further education on key topics such as industry expectations, engaging tiered suppliers, and the cost of non-compliance.

AIAG Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility and Supply Chain Products and Services, Tanya Bolden explains: “With the recognition that preparedness is paramount to mitigating supply chain disruptions, AIAG is uniquely positioned to become a leading supply chain organization to advance industry compliance. In collaboration with our members, we have identified industry needs, best practices, and solutions. Utilizing industry online software requirements, AIAG is also identifying software platforms as a potential starting point for companies investigating relevant third-party providers.”

One software platform identified thus far is NQC’s SUPPLIERASSURANCE, which serves as a comprehensive digital solution for industry to use in conducting supply chain due diligence. This tool – which enables companies to map their supply chain, and provides a timely process to respond to forced labor concerns or detainments with evidence of compliance – represents just one of several AIAG Preferred Providers that will be featured on the new AIAG webpage.

NQC Chief Executive Officer Charles Morrison states: “NQC is proud to have been selected as an AIAG Preferred Provider and to partner with AIAG in this important initiative addressing the critical challenges of forced labor and human rights in the global supply chain. Our SUPPLIERASSURANCE solution stands as a powerful ally, empowering companies to identify and mitigate these risks, and we are committed to equipping our customers with the indispensable resources required to navigate the complexities of compliance. Together with AIAG, we embark on a journey to fortify supply chains and champion ethical practices, ensuring resilient and responsible supply chains in the years ahead.”

The new AIAG webpage will serve as a vital resource hub for industry professionals regarding forced labor and human rights issues. As the initiative continues, the page will be updated and enhanced with additional tools to meet companies’ compliance needs, along with legal awareness resources, new eLearning modules, webinars and events, further training, and other critical offerings for AIAG members and non-members alike.

About AIAG: The Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) is a unique not-for-profit mobility industry association where automakers, suppliers, service providers, government entities, and individuals in academia have worked collaboratively for over 40 years to drive down cost and complexity within the supply chain. Now comprised of more than 4,500 companies in over 70 countries, AIAG membership includes leading global manufacturers, parts suppliers, and service providers.

About SUPPLIERASSURANCE: SUPPLIERASSURANCE are experts in supply chain risk management and due diligence with over 15 years of experience providing insight into global supply chains and supporting organizations to comply with emerging global supply chain legislation. The SUPPLIERASSURANCE platform has engaged over 300,000 organizations to map, collect and analyze sustainability data since the launch of the automotive SAQ (Sustainability Assessment Questionnaire) in 2014, benchmarking suppliers’ performance and facilitating remediation strategies.

