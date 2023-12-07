Chart Industries Named to Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024 List





ATLANTA, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (“Chart”) (NYSE: GTLS) today announced it has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2024. This prestigious award, announced on December 6th, 2023, is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading industry ranking provider and statistics portal.



“We are proud to be named to Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024 list, demonstrating our commitment to corporate social responsibility, sustainability, and giving back to our communities,” stated CEO and President, Jill Evanko. “As we continue to build upon our Nexus of Clean™ strategy and providing our customers with sustainable solutions across the entire molecule value chain, we remain committed to operating in a safe and environmentally focused manner every step of the way.”

America’s Most Responsible Companies ranking takes a holistic view of corporate responsibility that considers all three pillars of ESG: Environment, Social, and Corporate Governance. The analysis is based on KPI research of the top 2,000 public companies by revenue with headquarters in the United States as well as a public survey issued to 17,000 US residents.

The 2024 list recognizes the top 600 most responsible companies in the United States across 14 industries.

More information on Chart’s sustainability efforts can be found in its 2022 Sustainability Report.

About Chart Industries, Inc.

Chart Industries, Inc. is an independent global leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for gas and liquid molecule handling for the Nexus of Clean™ -- clean power, clean water, clean food, and clean industrials, regardless of molecule. The company’s unique product and solution portfolio across stationary and rotating equipment is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including engineering, service and repair and from installation to preventive maintenance and digital monitoring. Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas and CO2 capture amongst other applications. Chart is committed to excellence in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues both for its company as well as its customers. With 64 global manufacturing locations and over 50 service centers from the United States to Asia, Australia, India, Europe and South America, the company maintains accountability and transparency to its team members, suppliers, customers and communities. To learn more, visit www.chartindustries.com.

