Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Issues Annual Corporate Responsibility Report and Announces Recent ESG Recognitions

TYSONS, Va., Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) (“Park” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company has issued its annual Corporate Responsibility (“CR”) Report, which details Park’s environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) performance and initiatives during 2022 as well as the Company’s ESG strategies and approach to risk management. In addition, Park has received ENERGY STAR certifications for superior energy performance at six of its hotels and resorts during 2023. Park also announced the recognition by Newsweek as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies for 2024—the fourth time Park has been included in the annual survey.

“I am proud of Park’s on-going commitment to sustainability and best-in-class corporate governance, detailed in Park’s latest corporate responsibility report,” said Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr., Chairman and CEO of Park. “We continue to make meaningful progress toward reducing our environmental footprint through targeted efficiency investments and upgrades, demonstrated by notable reduction in both energy intensity levels as well as greenhouse gas emissions since our 2017 inception. On the social side, our commitment to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion across our organization remains steadfast, and we continue to focus on transparency in reporting and the prioritization of engagement with our stakeholders. I am also very proud that Park’s efforts to improve efficiencies and implement sustainability best practices have once again been recognized by Newsweek while achieving ENERGY STAR certifications at six of our properties highlights the overall quality of our portfolio.”

Park’s 2023 CR Report is the Company’s sixth annual corporate responsibility report. The CR Report aligns with globally utilized frameworks including the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (“TCFD”), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (“SASB”), United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (“UN SDGs”) and Global Reporting Initiative (“GRI”).

The CR Report is available for download on the Responsibility tab of Park’s website: https://www.pkhotelsandresorts.com/responsibility.





