Athene Prices $600 Million Investment Grade Notes Offering

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athene Holding Ltd. (“Athene”) today announced it has agreed to sell $600 million of 5.875% senior unsecured notes due 2034. The offering is expected to close on December 12, 2023, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



Athene intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including capital contributions to its insurance subsidiaries to support organic growth.

Wells Fargo Securities, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The notes are being offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that has previously been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offer, or solicitation to buy, if at all, will be made solely by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement filed with the SEC. You may obtain these documents without charge from the SEC at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, you may request copies of these materials from the joint book-running managers by contacting Wells Fargo Securities, LLC toll-free at (800) 645-3751, BofA Securities, Inc. toll-free at (800) 294-1322, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC toll-free at (866) 471-2526, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC collect at (212) 834-4533 or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC toll-free at (866) 718-1649.

About Athene

Athene, through its subsidiaries, is a leading financial services company specializing in retirement services with total assets of $269.7 billion as of September 30, 2023 and operations in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, and Japan. Athene specializes in helping its customers achieve financial security and is a solutions provider to institutions. Founded in 2009, Athene is Driven to Do More for our policyholders, business partners, shareholders, and the communities in which we work and live. For more information, please visit athene.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and certain oral statements made by Athene's representatives from time to time may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, events and developments to differ materially from those set forth in, or implied by, such statements. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of Athene's management and the management of Athene's subsidiaries. Generally, forward-looking statements include actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are often identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “might,” "should," or “continues” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements within this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future growth prospects and financial performance. Factors that could cause actual results, events and developments to differ include, without limitation: the accuracy of Athene's assumptions and estimates; Athene's ability to maintain or improve financial strength ratings; Athene's ability to manage its business in a highly regulated industry; regulatory changes or actions; the impact of Athene's reinsurers failing to meet their assumed obligations; the impact of interest rate fluctuations; changes in the federal income tax laws and regulations; the accuracy of Athene's interpretation of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; litigation (including class action litigation), enforcement investigations or regulatory scrutiny; the performance of third parties; the loss of key personnel; telecommunication, information technology and other operational systems failures; the continued availability of capital; new accounting rules or changes to existing accounting rules; general economic conditions; Athene's ability to protect its intellectual property; the ability to maintain or obtain approval of the Delaware Department of Insurance, the Iowa Insurance Division and other regulatory authorities as required for Athene's operations; and other factors discussed from time to time in Athene's filings with the SEC, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, its quarterly report for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and its other SEC filings, which can be found at the SEC’s website www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements described herein are qualified by these cautionary statements and there can be no assurance that the actual results, events or developments referenced herein will occur or be realized. Athene does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.

