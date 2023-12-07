New Jersey’s Exterior Point Home Remodeling expands to new headquarters in Tinton Falls, NJ

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exterior Point Home Remodeling, a New Jersey home improvement company, is pleased to announce its arrival to the Tinton Falls area of Monmouth County on January 1, 2024.

“Expansion into the new Tinton Falls location will allow us to accelerate team development and increase our footprint in providing New Jersey neighborhoods with our lifetime-guaranteed roofing, windows, siding, and door products,” said Ryan Richter, director of team development. “It will also enable us to greatly increase our recruitment efforts both locally and state-wide in hiring New Jersey’s best.”

Currently positioned in the Red Bank area of Middletown Township, the company has elected on larger office space in the recently renovated 106 Apple St. to expand internal operations and focus on broader hiring objectives. The new space comes complete with a full-sized fitness center, lounge area, and newly refurbished common areas that all staff can utilize throughout their day-to-day activities.



To set the standards high, Exterior Point acknowledges that an inclusive and engaging work environment are some of the main components in promoting company culture and overall job satisfaction for its employees, who are at the center of the business.



According to founder, Stephen Meares, the “secret sauce” to providing homeowners with an unforgettable home remodeling experience from the very first interaction begins foremost with a “fundamental focus on recruiting and retaining professional, hard-working, and attentive customer-facing personnel. The type of people who you’d want living in the house next-door.”

Veterans and New Jersey residents are encouraged to apply. To join the company, you can apply here.