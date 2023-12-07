Feminine Hygiene Products Market worth $32.2 billion by 2028 Globally, at a CAGR of 5.5 %, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market is projected to grow from USD 24.6 billion in 2023 to USD 32.2 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2028, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Feminine hygiene products are designed to help women maintain cleanliness, comfort, and health during their menstrual cycle and for general vaginal care. These products manage menstrual flow, maintain personal hygiene, and prevent discomfort or odor. The rising awareness and literacy about feminine hygiene and the increasing disposable income of females have increased the demand for feminine hygiene products.

The surge in the female population and accelerated urbanization are anticipated to be key drivers of the demand for feminine hygiene products in the projected timeframe. Embracing eco-friendly and biodegradable materials for these products, along with increasing government backing for menstrual health management in developing nations, is poised to create fresh growth prospects for the market.

List of Key Players in Feminine Hygiene Products Market:

Johnson & Johnson (US) Procter & Gamble (US) Kimberly-Clark (US) Essity Aktiebolag (PUBL) (Sweden) Kao Corporation (Japan) Daio Paper Corporation (Japan) Unicharm Corporation (Japan) Premier FMCG (South Africa) Ontex (Belgium) Hengan International Group Company Ltd. (China) Drylock Technologies (Belgium) Natracare LLC (US) First Quality Enterprises, Inc. (US) Bingbing Paper Co., Ltd. (China) TZMO SA (Poland) Redcliffe Hygiene Private Limited (India) The Keeper, Inc. (US) Diva International Inc. (Canada) Tosama (Slovenia) Lambi (Mexico) Cotton High Tech - Cohitech (South Africa) Edgewell Personal Care (US) Bostik (Spain) Corman (Italy) Seventh Generation (US)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Feminine Hygiene Products Market:

Drivers: Increasing female population & urbanization. Restraint: Social stigma associated with menstruation and feminine hygiene products Opportunity: Develop eco-friendly feminine hygiene products Challenge: Heightened awareness of environmental impact has led to concerns about disposable feminine hygiene products contributing to waste and pollution.

Key Findings of the Study:

The disposable segment accounted for the largest feminine hygiene products market share in 2022. In 2022, the sanitary pads category dominated the market share for feminine hygiene products. Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global feminine hygiene products market in 2022.

Based on type, the feminine hygiene products market is categorized into segments, including sanitary pads, panty liners, tampons, and menstrual cups. In 2022, the sanitary pads segment held the most substantial market share. This dominance in the sanitary napkins segment can be ascribed to their heightened awareness compared to other feminine hygiene products and their widespread availability.

Based on nature, the feminine hygiene products market is divided into two segments, including disposable and reusable. In 2022, the disposable segment secured the most substantial market share. The growth of the disposable segment can be attributed to heightened awareness and the prevalent usage of disposable feminine hygiene products like sanitary pads, panty liners, and tampons, in contrast to their reusable counterparts.

Based on region, the feminine hygiene products market is categorized into regions, including South America, the Middle East & Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America. Notably, Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America are substantial regional markets for feminine hygiene products. In 2022, Asia Pacific emerged as the leader, primarily due to its significant female population in countries like India and China, which jointly held a combined market share of over 80%. The growth in this region is driven by increasing disposable income, rapid urbanization, and heightened awareness about menstrual hygiene management. North America secured the second-largest share in 2022, and Asia Pacific is expected to experience the most rapid market expansion for feminine hygiene products during the forecast period.

Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble (P&G) is a multinational consumer goods company with a strong presence in the global feminine hygiene products market. P&G operates through five major business segments—Fabric and Home Care; Baby, Feminine, and Family Care, Beauty, Health Care; and Grooming. The Baby, Feminine, and Family Care business includes feminine hygiene products (sanitary pads, panty liners, tampons, and menstrual cups). The company offers its feminine hygiene products through the Always, just., This is L, Always Discreet, and Tampax brands. The company holds a dominant position in the global feminine care sector, commanding a market share exceeding 20% worldwide. It has a presence in over 180 countries and maintains manufacturing facilities in 70 nations globally.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a leading pioneer in healthcare and personal care solutions. Johnson & Johnson is engaged in the research development, manufacture, and sale of a broad range of products in the healthcare industry. The company operates through three business segments— Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer segment includes a broad range of products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets. The company’s feminine hygiene products are manufactured and sold under the women’s health segment. STAYFREE and CAREFREE sanitary pads and o.b. tampons are major brands outside North America. The company’s various subsidiaries oversee a total of 89 manufacturing facilities. The Consumer Health segment in the US utilizes four facilities, while the pharmaceutical segment employs five, and the MedTech segment operates 19. Outside the US, the Consumer Health segment operates 23 facilities, the pharmaceutical segment utilizes 13, and the MedTech segment maintains 25.

