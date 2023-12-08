Hack Taipei boasts Taiwan’s blockchain talent and global ties

Taipei, Taiwan, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To capitalize on the bullish trend in the blockchain and crypto space, major industry players in Taiwan including Orderly Network and Radiance Ventures, are co-hosting the 'Hack Taipei' event.

Hack Taipei will take place on December 13th, in partnership with Coinbase Wallet, Base and Google Cloud, and will feature a hackathon and keynote sessions offering insights into the latest trends and innovations in blockchain, Web3, and DeFi applications.

With over 50 speakers from around the globe, including notable figures from OKX, Polygon, Taiko, Coinbase Wallet, Base, Ton, Polygon, Google Cloud, and NEO, the event promises to provide valuable industry perspectives and expertise.



“We anticipate over 800 global participants for Hack Taipei as we aim to establish Taiwan as a prominent hub for blockchain growth in Asia, striving for a global impact. Taiwan's rich talent pool and its status as a home for major tech companies underscore our robust global connections. Harnessing these resources will be instrumental in driving the growth and expansion of blockchain technology,” said Audrey Yang, Chief Growth Officer of Orderly Network.



Taiwan's Digital Dawn: Leading Web3 Innovations

Yang further noted that the events will center around blockchain evolution, cryptographic advancements, decentralized science, and the integration of NFT and DeFi infrastructures.

The first of the keynotes is titled, “Reigniting Web3 Innovation at Rewire the Block," setting the stage for a series of thought-provoking dialogues. Attendees can also engage in conversations surrounding the "Navigating the Blockchain Legal Landscape.” Further sessions will delve into the "Evolving Blockchain: Balancing Decentralization, Security, and Scalability," followed by discussions on "DeFi Revolution: Transforming Financial Frontiers" and "Web3 Frontiers: Unlocking New-Age Wealth."



Delving into the investors’ focal point, the event will explore the "Blockchain Bet: Venture Capital Web3 Take and Stake" before culminating in the highlight of the event, the "Hack Taipei - Demo Day," showcasing innovative projects. The event concludes with a keynote presentation highlighting "Asia's Global Spot in Web3 Innovations," solidifying Taiwan's position at the forefront of digital advancements.



Join us at Hack Taipei and be a part of shaping the future of blockchain technology!

Event: Hack Taipei

Date: December 13th, 2023

Venue: 8th Floor, W Hotel, Taipei

Time: 13th of December, 9:00 am ~ 4:00 pm

Tickets: Tickets are available for purchase through the event website.

Media inquiries: Please contact us via email at [Audrey.yang@orderly.network]



